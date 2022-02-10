|
DGAP-News: KPS with strong start to the year - Revenue increases by 13.4 % in the first quarter
DGAP-News: KPS AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
KPS with strong start to the year - Revenue increases by 13.4 % in the first quarter
Unterföhring/Munich, 10 February 2022 - KPS AG (WKN: A1A6V4 / ISIN: DE000A1A6V48), Europe's leading consulting firm for digital transformation and process optimisation in retail, publishes the results for the first quarter 2021/22.
Significant upturn in the domestic market leads to robust revenue growth
In the first quarter of 2021/2022, KPS recorded a significant upturn in demand in Germany. Domestic revenues increased by 17.2% year-on-year to 16.9 million euros (previous year: 14.4 million euros) driven by the start of several projects. International revenues increased by 10.9% to 24.3 million euros. KPS was thus able to increase its consolidated revenues by 13.4 % to 41.2 million euros (previous year: 36.3 million euros).
As a result of the strong increase in demand in Germany and the continuing positive order situation abroad, KPS increased the use of service providers in line with expectations. In addition, KPS invested in its workforce and in the development of qualified specialists in preparation for further future growth. As expected, EBITDA therefore declined by 6.4% to 4.9 million euros (Q1 2020/2021: 5.3 million euros). EBIT decreased to 3.1 million euros in the current reporting period (Q1 2020/2021: 3.3 million euros).
Earnings after tax stable at 2.1 million euros
Earnings after tax remained stable at 2.1 million euros in the reporting period compared to the first quarter of 2020/2021.
KPS confirms its forecast for the 2021/2022 financial year
KPS confirms its forecast for the financial year 2021/2022 and remains optimistic that the positive order situation will continue throughout the rest of the year. KPS expects to be able to increase revenue in the financial year 2021/2022 in the mid to high single-digit percentage range compared to the previous year 2020/2021. In addition, the Executive Board expects to be able to achieve an EBITDA at least at the level of the previous year 2020/2021.
In the financial year 2021/2022, the Executive Board expects the business environment in the domestic market to continue to improve. In addition, KPS is optimistic that it will be able to return to a sustainable growth path with its Instant Platforms innovations. Accordingly, KPS expects to selectively continue its investments in talent and employees during the remainder of the year.
