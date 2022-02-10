DGAP-News: KPS with strong start to the year - Revenue increases by 13.4 % in the first quarter

DGAP-News: KPS AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

KPS with strong start to the year - Revenue increases by 13.4 % in the first quarter



10.02.2022 / 07:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





KPS with strong start to the year - Revenue increases by 13.4 % in the first quarter

Revenue increased by 13.4 % to 41.2 million euros in the first quarter of 2021/2022 - Start of several projects in Germany

Increased use of freelancers and service providers for new projects led to an EBITDA and EBIT reduction compared to the previous year

Earnings after taxes of 2.1 million euros at the level of the previous year

KPS confirms forecast for the 2021/2022 financial year

Unterföhring/Munich, 10 February 2022 - KPS AG (WKN: A1A6V4 / ISIN: DE000A1A6V48), Europe's leading consulting firm for digital transformation and process optimisation in retail, publishes the results for the first quarter 2021/22.

Significant upturn in the domestic market leads to robust revenue growth

In the first quarter of 2021/2022, KPS recorded a significant upturn in demand in Germany. Domestic revenues increased by 17.2% year-on-year to 16.9 million euros (previous year: 14.4 million euros) driven by the start of several projects. International revenues increased by 10.9% to 24.3 million euros. KPS was thus able to increase its consolidated revenues by 13.4 % to 41.2 million euros (previous year: 36.3 million euros).

As a result of the strong increase in demand in Germany and the continuing positive order situation abroad, KPS increased the use of service providers in line with expectations. In addition, KPS invested in its workforce and in the development of qualified specialists in preparation for further future growth. As expected, EBITDA therefore declined by 6.4% to 4.9 million euros (Q1 2020/2021: 5.3 million euros). EBIT decreased to 3.1 million euros in the current reporting period (Q1 2020/2021: 3.3 million euros).

Earnings after tax stable at 2.1 million euros

Earnings after tax remained stable at 2.1 million euros in the reporting period compared to the first quarter of 2020/2021.

KPS confirms its forecast for the 2021/2022 financial year

KPS confirms its forecast for the financial year 2021/2022 and remains optimistic that the positive order situation will continue throughout the rest of the year. KPS expects to be able to increase revenue in the financial year 2021/2022 in the mid to high single-digit percentage range compared to the previous year 2020/2021. In addition, the Executive Board expects to be able to achieve an EBITDA at least at the level of the previous year 2020/2021.

In the financial year 2021/2022, the Executive Board expects the business environment in the domestic market to continue to improve. In addition, KPS is optimistic that it will be able to return to a sustainable growth path with its Instant Platforms innovations. Accordingly, KPS expects to selectively continue its investments in talent and employees during the remainder of the year.

The Quarterly Statement Q1 2021/2022 is now available for download.

10. February 2022

KPS AG

The Executive Board



About KPS

KPS is Europe's leading transformation consultancy for customer centric companies who want to realign their business processes and technologies to support their strategic goals. KPS delivers holistic solutions for each individual digital dimension - Digital Strategy, Digital Customer Interaction and Digital Enterprise. KPS provides their clients with end-to-end services and seamlessly integrates technology with business processes. In a digital world, the capability to execute projects faster is a clear and significant competitive advantage: The KPS Instant-Transformation methodology accelerates projects. With around 1,100 consultants in 9 countries, KPS continues to expand its market position through ground-breaking digital projects.

Reshape and transform rapidly. Your business in a digital world. www.kps.com

KPS AG

Beta-Straße 10H

85774 Unterföhring

Telefon: +49 (0) 89 356 31-0

Telefax: +49 (0) 89 356 31-3300

E-Mail: ir@kps.com