|
04.04.2022 13:30:04
DGAP-News: Krones AG: Krones increases prices for new machines and lines
|
DGAP-News: KRONES AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
4 April 2022
Krones increases prices for new machines and lines
Just two years after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the market continues to recover visibly - and Krones has reported a good order situation, insuring a solid starting position for 2022. Due to the continuing high level of market demand, the lead times for projects are currently becoming significantly longer, extending into 2023.
In parallel, there are ongoing significant supply shortages for certain materials as well as disruptions in the global value chain, which lead to further cost increases. Krones consequently considers it necessary to take the measure of raising prices for all bottling and packaging equipment and for process technology by a further 4% as of 1 April 2022.
Krones invests continuously in the development of technologies and services, primarily across the three major strategic areas of line expertise, digitalization and sustainability. This results in innovative solutions that help customers in the food and beverage industry to operate profitably while organizing their production and operating activities to meet the challenges of protecting the environment.
Contact:
04.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Krones AG
|Böhmerwaldstraße 5
|93073 Neutraubling
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)9401 701169
|Fax:
|+49 (0)9401 709 1 1169
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@krones.com
|Internet:
|www.krones.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006335003
|WKN:
|633500
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1319501
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1319501 04.04.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!