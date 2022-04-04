DGAP-News: Krones AG: Krones increases prices for new machines and lines

DGAP-News: KRONES AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Krones AG: Krones increases prices for new machines and lines



04.04.2022 / 13:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





4 April 2022

Krones increases prices for new machines and lines

Just two years after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the market continues to recover visibly - and Krones has reported a good order situation, insuring a solid starting position for 2022. Due to the continuing high level of market demand, the lead times for projects are currently becoming significantly longer, extending into 2023.

In parallel, there are ongoing significant supply shortages for certain materials as well as disruptions in the global value chain, which lead to further cost increases. Krones consequently considers it necessary to take the measure of raising prices for all bottling and packaging equipment and for process technology by a further 4% as of 1 April 2022.

Krones invests continuously in the development of technologies and services, primarily across the three major strategic areas of line expertise, digitalization and sustainability. This results in innovative solutions that help customers in the food and beverage industry to operate profitably while organizing their production and operating activities to meet the challenges of protecting the environment.

Contact:

Olaf Scholz

Head of Investor Relations, Krones AG

Tel.: +49 9401 70-1169

E-mail: olaf.scholz@krones.com