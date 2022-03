DGAP-News: Krones AG: Uta Anders to be Chief Finance Officer of Krones AG

DGAP-News: KRONES AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Krones AG: Uta Anders to be Chief Finance Officer of Krones AG



24.03.2022 / 07:30

24 March 2022

Uta Anders to be Chief Finance Officer of Krones AG

The Supervisory Board has appointed Uta Anders as member of the Executive Board of Krones AG to assume the office of CFO with effect from 1 January 2023. Uta Anders thus succeeds CFO Norbert Broger, who will be leaving the Executive Board of Krones AG at his own request on 31 December 2022, when his contract expires.

Uta Anders was with thyssenkrupp for 20 years, where she held various executive positions in Germany and abroad. During this time, she gained extensive experience in mechanical engineering. Most recently, she was CFO and commercial director of thyssenkrupp System Engineering. Since the end of 2020, Uta Anders has been Head of Controlling, Accounting and Taxes for the entire Krones Group.

Contact:

Olaf Scholz

Head of Investor Relations, Krones AG

Tel.: +49 9401 70-1169

E-mail: olaf.scholz@krones.com