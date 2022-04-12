DGAP-News: Linde Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

|
Woking, UK, April 12, 2022 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 06:00 EDT/midday CEST. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 09:00 EDT/15:00 CEST, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.
The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations (short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho).
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.
The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com
|02.11.21
|Linde Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|15.10.21
|Linde Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|03.08.21
|Linde Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|01.04.21
|Linde Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|25.03.21
|Linde market-perform
|Bernstein Research
