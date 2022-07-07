|
07.07.2022 12:00:03
DGAP-News: Linde Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
|
DGAP-News: Linde plc
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Linde Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
Woking, UK, July 7, 2022 Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 06:00 EDT/midday CEST. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 09:00 EDT/15:00 CEST, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.
The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations (short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho).
About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.
The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com
