DGAP-News: Linde Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

07.07.2022 12:00:03

07.07.2022 / 12:00
Woking, UK, July 7, 2022 Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 06:00 EDT/midday CEST. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 09:00 EDT/15:00 CEST, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.

Live conference call US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 800 289 0720
Germany Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 724 5376
UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 279 6877
Access code: 7250132
 
Live webcast (listen-only)
 		 https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations
Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho
 
Web replay
 
Available on demand beginning at 10:30 EDT/16:30 CEST on
Thursday, July 28, 2022 at:
https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations
Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho

 The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations (short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho).

 

 

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

 

 

 

 

Contacts:
 		  
 
Investor Relations 
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com
 		 Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com
 
 
 

 

 


