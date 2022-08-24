|
24.08.2022 10:20:23
DGAP-News: Linde Inaugurates World's First Hydrogen Refueling System for Passenger Trains
|
DGAP-News: Linde plc
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Linde Inaugurates World's First Hydrogen Refueling System for Passenger Trains
Woking, UK, August 24, 2022 Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today announced it has inaugurated the world's first hydrogen refueling system for passenger trains in Bremervörde, Germany.
Lindes hydrogen refueling system, which it built, owns and operates, will refuel 14 hydrogen-powered passenger trains, enabling each train to run for 1,000 km emission-free on a single refueling. It has a total capacity of around 1,600 kg of hydrogen per day, making it one of the largest hydrogen refueling systems ever built. Lindes future-ready hydrogen refueling system has been designed and constructed with the ability to integrate future on-site green hydrogen generation. The new hydrogen trains will replace existing diesel-powered trains.
Linde is committed to making a significant contribution towards decarbonizing transport in Europe, said Veerle Slenders, President Region Europe West, Linde. We are proud that Lindes innovative technology plays a key role in supporting this project and establishing a blueprint for cleaner public transport systems around the world.
The world's first hydrogen train, the Coradia iLint, demonstrates a clear commitment to green mobility combined with the latest technology, said Müslüm Yakisan, President of Alstom in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. We are very proud to see the first series operation in action together with our partners Linde, LNVG and evb.
Linde is a global leader in the production, processing, storage and distribution of hydrogen. It has the largest liquid hydrogen capacity and distribution system in the world. The company operates the world's first high-purity hydrogen storage cavern plus pipeline networks totaling approximately 1,000 kilometers globally, to reliably supply its customers. Linde is at the forefront in the transition to clean hydrogen and has installed over 200 hydrogen fueling stations and 80 hydrogen electrolysis plants worldwide. The company offers the latest hydrogen technologies through its world class engineering organization, key alliances and partnerships.
About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.
The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com
24.08.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|Forge, 43 Church Street West
|GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor_Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE00BZ12WP82
|WKN:
|A2DSYC
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|1426551
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1426551 24.08.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Linde plcmehr Nachrichten
|
10:20
|DGAP-News: Linde Inaugurates World's First Hydrogen Refueling System for Passenger Trains (EQS Group)
|
09:20
|Linde plc : Linde Inaugurates World's First Hydrogen Refueling System for Passenger Trains (Investegate)
|
23.08.22
|DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
16.08.22
|DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
16.08.22
|Linde plc : Release of a capital market information (Investegate)
|
10.08.22
|DGAP-DD: Linde plc english (EQS Group)
|
09.08.22
|DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
09.08.22
|Linde plc : Release of a capital market information (Investegate)
Analysen zu Linde plcmehr Analysen
|08.08.22
|Linde Reduce
|Baader Bank
|02.08.22
|Linde Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.08.22
|Linde Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.07.22
|Linde Buy
|UBS AG
|29.07.22
|Linde Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.08.22
|Linde Reduce
|Baader Bank
|02.08.22
|Linde Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.08.22
|Linde Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.07.22
|Linde Buy
|UBS AG
|29.07.22
|Linde Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.08.22
|Linde Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.08.22
|Linde Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.07.22
|Linde Buy
|UBS AG
|29.07.22
|Linde Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.07.22
|Linde Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.08.22
|Linde Reduce
|Baader Bank
|02.11.21
|Linde Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|15.10.21
|Linde Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|03.08.21
|Linde Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|01.04.21
|Linde Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|25.03.21
|Linde market-perform
|Bernstein Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Linde plc
|293,95
|-0,29%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen zum Handelsende mit Gewinnen -- ATX schließt höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Der heimische Markt schloss den Mittwochshandel in der Gewinnzone ab. Auch der deutsche Leitindex beendet den Handelstag in Grün. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Mittwoch freundlich. An den Börsen in Fernost waren zur Wochenmitte Verluste zu sehen.