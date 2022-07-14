Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
14.07.2022 11:59:44

DGAP-News: Linde Included in FTSE4Good Index for Seventh Consecutive Year

14.07.2022 / 11:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Woking, UK, July 14, 2022 Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) today announced it has been included in the FTSE4Good Index for the seventh consecutive year.

The FTSE4Good Index Series is a tool for investors seeking to invest in companies that demonstrate strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices measured against international standards. Inclusion is based on an independent analysis of ESG data from over 7,200 securities. Each company is assessed against strict criteria which have also been aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

"Lindes products and applications are critical for society, from medical oxygen that helps save lives, to gases that help customers reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, said Tamara Brown, Vice President Sustainability, Linde. In addition, we have a clear roadmap to reduce our own greenhouse gas emissions and our inclusion in FTSE4Good confirms the work towards Lindes mission of making our world more productive.

Linde helps companies improve their environmental performance and reduce their carbon footprint through high-quality solutions, technologies and services. In 2021, the company announced new greenhouse gas emission goals, including a target of 35% absolute emissions reduction by 2035 and climate neutrality by 2050.


About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Lindes industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions. 

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com.

 
Contacts:
 		  
 
Investor Relations 
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com
 		 Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com
 

 


14.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82
WKN: A2DSYC
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
EQS News ID: 1397967

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1397967  14.07.2022 

