03.02.2022 12:00:24
DGAP-News: Linde Signs Agreement with Leading Semiconductor Manufacturer in Singapore
Linde Signs Agreement with Leading Semiconductor Manufacturer in Singapore
Guildford, UK, February 3, 2022 - Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) today announced that it has signed an agreement to supply high-purity industrial gases to a leading semiconductor manufacturer in Singapore.
Linde will build, own and operate a state-of-the-art SPECTRA generator to produce ultra-high-purity nitrogen and oxygen for the customer's new multi-billion-dollar semiconductor fabrication plant. The new SPECTRA plant is expected to start up in late 2022.
This agreement is one of over US$ 1 billion of new electronics projects signed by Linde with leading electronics companies in the past year.
"Linde's technology is designed to meet the stringent requirements of the semiconductor industry while maintaining excellent reliability and operating efficiency," said John Panikar, Executive Vice President APAC, Linde. "Our track record in delivering on-time large projects has enabled us to capture opportunities which further strengthen our leadership in the electronics end market."
About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.
The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com
