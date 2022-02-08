DGAP-News: Linde Signs Long-Term Agreement with BASF in France

DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Linde Signs Long-Term Agreement with BASF in France



08.02.2022 / 12:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Linde Signs Long-Term Agreement with BASF in France



Guildford, UK, February 8, 2022 - Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) today announced that it has signed a long-term agreement with BASF, one of the world's largest chemical companies, for the supply of hydrogen and steam.

Linde will design, build, own and operate a new hydrogen production facility at Chalampé, France, effectively doubling Linde's current capacity in the Chalampé chemical park where it already has one production facility. This second plant will supply BASF's new hexamethylenediamine (HMD) manufacturing facility and will also help meet the increasing demand from Linde's local merchant customers for hydrogen. The plant is expected onstream in the first half of 2024.

"Hydrogen plays a key role in the manufacturing of essential chemicals for industry," said Veerle Slenders, President Region Europe West, Linde. "Linde's hydrogen production technology, developed over several decades, ensures we can safely and reliably supply our customers and support their operations. We look forward to supporting BASF as it grows its manufacturing capacity in France."

Linde is a global leader in the production, processing, storage and distribution of hydrogen. It has the largest hydrogen liquefaction capacity and gaseous hydrogen pipeline distribution system anywhere in the world. The company operates the world's first high-purity hydrogen storage cavern plus pipeline networks totaling approximately 1,000 kilometers globally, to reliably supply its customers. Linde is at the forefront in the transition to clean hydrogen and has installed 200 hydrogen fueling stations and 80 hydrogen electrolysis plants worldwide. The company offers the latest electrolysis technology through its world class engineering organization, key alliances and partnerships.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com