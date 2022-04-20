DGAP-News: Linde Signs New Supply Agreement with Major Space Launch Company

DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Linde Signs New Supply Agreement with Major Space Launch Company



20.04.2022 / 12:00

Linde Signs New Supply Agreement with Major Space Launch Company

Woking, UK, April 20, 2022 - Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) today announced it has signed another long-term agreement with a major space launch company in Florida for the supply of bulk industrial gases.

Linde will supply the customer with liquid oxygen and nitrogen from its air separation plant at Mims, Florida, which is currently undergoing a further expansion to increase production capacity by up to 50%. Expected to start up in 2023, the additional capacity will meet the growth needs of the new agreement, plus rising demand from customers across the aerospace, healthcare, manufacturing, food processing and water treatment end markets.

"Linde's expansion at Mims is underway and we are well positioned to serve the increasing demand from customers," said Todd Lawson, Vice President Eastern U.S., Linde. "The new agreement reinforces Linde's well-earned reputation as a trusted and reliable supplier of industrial gases to aerospace customers, among others."



