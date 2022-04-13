13.04.2022 12:01:33

DGAP-News: Linde to Continue Expanding Capacity in U.S. Gulf Coast

13.04.2022 / 12:01
Linde to Continue Expanding Capacity in U.S. Gulf Coast

Woking, UK, April 13, 2022 - Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) announced today it is expanding its La Porte, Texas, facility, effectively doubling the facility's merchant liquid production capacity.

Starting up in 2024, the increased capacity will help Linde to meet growing demand from the petrochemicals, clean energy, manufacturing, food and aerospace sectors in the U.S. Gulf Coast. It will also supply Linde's existing Gulf Coast pipeline system, which includes nitrogen and oxygen pipelines extending from the Houston ship channel south to Freeport, Texas.

"This investment will further strengthen our robust supply capabilities in the U.S. Gulf Coast, allowing Linde to take advantage of growing demand," said Jeff Barnhard, Vice President South Region, Linde. "This project provides significant productivity benefits by building on the unique infrastructure Linde has already established in the U.S. Gulf Coast."

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com


Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82
WKN: A2DSYC
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
