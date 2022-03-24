DGAP-News: Linus Digital Finance AG: LINUS Digital Finance anticipates a promising Q1 2022 after a very successful FY 2021

DGAP-News: Linus Digital Finance AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results

Linus Digital Finance AG: LINUS Digital Finance anticipates a promising Q1 2022 after a very successful FY 2021



24.03.2022 / 10:04

LINUS Digital Finance anticipates a promising Q1 2022 after a very successful FY 2021

Extremely high growth of newly registered qualified users on LINUS' proprietary digital platform

Strong turnover growth based on updated preliminary FY 2021 turnover of EUR 12.2m.

Berlin, 24 March 2022 - Linus Digital Finance AG (LINUS), the Berlin-based listed real estate fintech, closes a successful FY 2021 based on preliminary figures. Overall updated preliminary turnover reach EUR 12.2m (38% growth vs. prior year).

Preliminary EBT adjusted for non-recurring items stands at EUR -4.1m or EUR -0.1m before marketing expenses. Non-recurring items mainly relate to one-off investments to enable future growth such as the setup of new fund and financing structures as well as the costs associated with the listing of the company.

"We are thrilled that we were able to successfully deliver on the growth path we set out on in 2021", says David Neuhoff, founder and CEO of LINUS as he comments on the strong financials. "2021 was a ground-breaking year for us. We successfully listed the company in May, established the strategic partnership with Bain Capital Credit and have introduced new investment solutions in the form of LINUS Core and LINUS Partner Funds. Now in 2022, we are confident that we can deliver even faster growth on our way to becoming the leading real estate fintech in Europe."

Besides real estate debt and equity investments, starting March 2022 investors will have access to LINUS Partner Funds through the LINUS digital platform. This provides co-investors with the ability to participate in funds of top-tier alternative asset managers with different target geographies, investment strategies and asset classes.

"By introducing our new investment solutions, we have given our co-investors the possibility to diversify their real estate investments with exclusive private markets opportunities. At the same this will allow us to diversify our income streams on the company level", says Frederic Olbert, CFO of LINUS.

LINUS is on track to continue its dynamic growth in 2022 with a turnover target of more than EUR 18m for the full year.

This growth is also reflected in the evolution of the proprietary LINUS platform. The number of newly registered qualified users (2021: 1,500) was up by more than 500 (+33% since the beginning of 2022) in January and February 2022 alone (guidance for the entire FY 2022: 2,500 newly registered qualified users). Qualified users have been classified by LINUS as semi-professional or professional investors and have expressed concrete interest in investing as co-investors alongside LINUS.

About LINUS:

Linus Digital Finance AG finances real estate projects with debt and mezzanine capital through a private debt fund which it manages, making it possible for institutional but also semi-professional and professional investors to participate in these investments through its digital platform. The term of the loans is usually between six 6 and 48 months. In addition to these private debt investment solutions, LINUS also offers equity investments in existing properties with regular distributions as well as investments in institutional real estate funds of renowned asset managers through its platform over investment periods of up to 10 years.

A subsidiary of Linus Digital Finance AG is registered with the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) as a financial investment management company (Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft - KVG). Together with its co-investors, LINUS' funds invested more than EUR 1 billion in 59 real estate projects since its inception in 2016 (as of December 2021).

Linus Digital Finance AG is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Linus Capital Ltd. is the UK subsidiary of Linus Digital Finance AG and an Appointed Representative of Infinity Asset Management LLP, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

