16.03.2022 10:05:05
DGAP-News: Linus Digital Finance AG: LINUS launches new investment solution and offers investors access to institutional investments in U.S. real estate
LINUS launches new investment solution and offers investors access to institutional investments in U.S. real estate
Berlin, 16 March 2022 - Linus Digital Finance AG (LINUS), the listed real estate fintech from Berlin, is expanding its portfolio of investment solutions to include investments in private real estate funds. With the LINUS Partner Funds, LINUS will offer its investors access to various investment strategies with returns of more than 10 % p.a. on invested capital. Furthermore, investor can now through LINUS expand their private real estate portfolios to include U.S. real estate assets.
The launch of the latest multifamily value-add fund from an experienced U.S. asset manager investing exclusively in the U.S. marks the beginning of the new product series. Value will be created through acquiring assets at discounts, supplemented by efficient asset and cash flow management. The asset manager plans to acquire between 25 and 50 properties, hold and manage them and later sell them at a profit.
"Expanding our portfolio of investment solutions with the LINUS Partner Funds product was the logical next step for us. Our goal is to give our investors digital access to the best real estate investments worldwide. In doing so, we also enable private investors to make smaller investments in institutional products without any compromises on quality," comments David Neuhoff, founder and CEO of LINUS. "With the LINUS Partner Funds, our investors will be able to diversify their real estate investments across different geographies, strategies and asset classes."
In addition to providing geographical diversification, the first LINUS Partner Fund investment opportunity also enables co-investors to diversify their currency exposure as the investment is denominated in U.S. dollars.
In the future, LINUS will provide investors with access to further Partner Funds in order to offer them broad diversification across geographies, asset, and risk classes. The investments are always made through partnerships with renowned asset managers, whose funds have so far mainly been accessible only to large institutional investors.
"We already have another fund from a leading global alternative asset manager in the pipeline," adds David Neuhoff. "This special situations fund will capitalize on aims for purchasing non-performing loan portfolios, real estate assets and complete business lines at deep discounts across Europe."
-ENDS-
About LINUS:
Linus Digital Finance AG finances real estate projects with debt and mezzanine capital via a private debt fund it manages and enables semi-professional, professional and institutional investors to participate in these investments via a digital platform. The term of the loans is usually between six and 48 months. In addition to so-called private debt investment solutions, LINUS also enables equity investments in existing properties with regular distributions as well as investments in institutional real estate funds of renowned asset managers via its platform. The investment terms for these are usually eight to ten years.
A subsidiary of Linus Digital Finance AG is registered with the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) as a capital management company (KVG). Together with their co-investors, the LINUS funds have invested more than one billion euros in 59 real estate projects since their foundation in 2016 (as of December 2021).
Linus Digital Finance AG is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Linus Capital Ltd. is the UK subsidiary of Linus Digital Finance AG and an Appointed Representative of Infinity Asset Management LLP, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
