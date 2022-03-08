|
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: A development consortium of LION Smart and partners finalized a new generation of battery packs - the Pure Performance Battery
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG
/ Key word(s): Alliance/Market launch
A development consortium of LION Smart and partners finalized a new generation of battery packs - the Pure Performance Battery
Baar (CH), March 08, 2022 - LION Smart GmbH, VESTARO GmbH, Evonik, Forward Engineering GmbH, together with Lorenz Kunststofftechnik GmbH and Minth GmbH have developed a new generation of battery packs - the Pure Performance Battery (PPB) - for battery electric vehicles (BEV) based on Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) technology. The new holistic battery system concept offers a safe, lightweight, and most importantly cost-effective alternative to the heavier metal-based solutions for the automotive industry.
VESTARO, with access to Evonik's curing agents portfolio and expertise in tailored composite-matrix systems, kicked-off the project to investigate alternative battery solutions at the end of 2019. The results of the first developments were presented at the beginning of 2021. Afterwards the automotive TIER 1, Minth GmbH, joined the consortium to improve the structure even further, with their in-depth know-how for aluminum solutions.
LION Smart provides fast chargeable immersive cooled module concept for Pure Performance Battery
The modular series design of the battery also allows flexible adjustment of the number of modules with an extremely low overall height. The supercell concept based on LION Smart's LIGHT Battery enables a calculated fast charging result around 13 minutes for charging power constantly above 200 kW (10 % - 80 % SOC). The system is currently developed to achieve a charging time of less than 10 minutes.
Using Forward Engineering's unique BEV-floor structure development tool, the new Pure Performance Battery is suitable for a variety of vehicle architectures. In terms of weight, the new glass fiber (GF)-SMC cover-based battery competes with today's high-end solutions but delivers a significant increase in performance.
Thanks to the in-depth aluminum knowledge of Minth GmbH, it was possible to increase the capabilities even further. The newly developed bottom structure made from extruded aluminum profiles has a key role in the new structure concept. It delivers a high-end bottom impact performance and connects the side rockers of the car to build the load caring path together with the vehicle's seat-crossmembers in case of an impact.
In addition, the Pure Performance Battery provides great benefits in terms of sustainability as the cover can be demounted via unscrewing several screw-joints to enable an easy access to battery modules and peripheral equipment. The cover itself can be recycled via Lorenz Kunststofftechnik's unique recycling process and used afterwards in new composite parts.
Responsible for the press release: Board of Directors LION E-Mobility AG
LION E-Mobility Investor Relations
Arne Siegner
Disclaimer:
08.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
1297139 08.03.2022
