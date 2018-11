DGAP-News: Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft acquires three experienced fund managers

DGAP-News: LLoyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change of Personnel

Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft acquires three experienced fund managers



22.11.2018 / 08:42

Lloyd Fonds AG acquires three experienced fund managers

- Christian Reindl, Maximilian Thaler and Dr. Tobias Spies to join Lloyd Fonds AG as of January 1, 2019

- Acknowledged equity and fixed-income specialists will manage successful strategies in the new mutual fund as part of the LF line

- Benjamin Kassen in charge of Sales at the new location in Munich

Hamburg, November 22, 2018. In the course of its Strategy 2019+, Lloyd Fonds AG (Deutsche Börse Scale, ISIN DE000A12UP29) is set to establish its fund management expertise with three new equity and fixed-income specialists. As of January 1, 2019, Christian Reindl, Charterted Financial Analyst (CFA), Maximilian Thaler, CFA, and Dr. Tobias Spies, will reinforce the Hamburg-based asset manager's newly opened location in Munich. They will play a key role in driving forward the reorientation of Lloyd Fonds AG as the leading asset manager

Since February 2017, Christian Reindl (38) had been Head of the Equities Division of the Munich-based asset manager Huber, Reuss & Kollegen Vermögensverwaltung GmbH. He was also in charge of a number of institutional asset management mandates. From April 2014 through January 2017, Christian Reindl managed several equity funds at DJE Kapital AG, where he was responsible for the relaunch of the DJE Europa (WKN: 164315) and worked as an analyst for the automotive and industrial sector as well as European small caps. The acknowledged equity specialist had previously been engaged for seven years as a fund manager and analyst as part of the "Aktien Europa Growth" (European growth equities) team at Deka Investment GmbH. Christian Reindl, a German business graduate (title: "Diplom-Kaufmann"), studied business administration in Bayreuth and Karlstad, Sweden.

Since April 2014, Dr. Tobias Spies (40), has been Head of Fixed Income at Huber, Reuss & Kollegen Vermögensverwaltung GmbH, where he has managed the multiple award-winning Arbor Invest Spezialrenten Fonds (WKN: A1XEEX) since its inception. Besides, Dr. Tobias Spies takes care of various institutional mandates of the Munich-based asset management firm. From 2001 to March 2014, Spies, who earned a doctorate in business administration, specializing in the finance, banking and investment sectors, was engaged in various departmental and leadership functions in the fund management division at Dr. Kohlhase Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH, most recently for several years as Managing Director.

Maximilian Thaler (32) comes from the Munich-based company DJE Kapital AG, where he has worked as a fund manager and analyst since 2011. Maximilian Thaler has been in charge of the award-winning DJE-Mittelstand & Innovation fund (WKN: A14SK0) since its inception in August 2015, which he and Christian Reindl jointly steered to the market at the time. In addition, since January 2017 he has been responsible for the DJE - Europa fund (WKN: 164315). In 2013, the expert for technology companies and small caps had an interim assignment with the New York investment firm Paulson & Co., Inc. as an analyst. Maximilian Thaler studied economics at St. Andrews University in Scotland, majoring in finance, management and mathematics and completing his studies with an M.A. Honours in Economics.

"We're delighted to have acquired Christian Reindl, Dr. Tobias Spies and Maximilian Thaler, three experienced fund managers with a successful track record for our new line of funds. The key focus to be performed by Christian Reindl and Maximilian Thaler work is on European equities. Both are investment experts for innovative and top-quality growth enterprises. Our new fixed-income fund will be managed by Dr. Tobias Spies in future, who delivered a compelling sustainable performance in the past with his special fixed-income strategy, proving that above-average returns with bonds can also be achieved in a low-interest environment," says Klaus M. Pinter, CFO of Lloyd Fonds AG.

Under the leadership of future Management Board member Michael Schmidt, as part of the Strategy 2019+ this team will establish an own actively managed mutual fund line comprising equity, mixed and fixed-income funds. The market launch is scheduled for the 2nd quarter of 2019.

Michael Schmidt is a member of the Management of Deka Investment GmbH and will reportedly be responsible as of April 1, 2019 as Chief Investment Officer (CIO) for the three product lines of Lloyd Fonds AG.

The new team members will take up work at their new office in Munich located at Sendlinger Strasse 10 as of January 1, 2019. In addition to the three fund managers - as already announced in September - Benjamin Kassen will be responsible as Director of Sales and Customer Relationship Management of the distribution activities of Lloyd Fonds AG in the DACH region. The graduate in business administration has been engaged in equity sales for many years, most recently as Director Institutional Equity Sales Germany at MainFirst Bank AG.

"The acquisition of the experienced team in Munich will enable us to consistently continue the Strategy 2019+ of Lloyd Fonds AG. As announced, we also plan to substantially extend our expertise in the field of fund management. At the same time, by investing in the Munich location we will also intensify the level of personal relationship management of our distribution partners and clients," says Jochen Sturtzkopf, CSO of the Lloyd Fonds AG.

About Lloyd Fonds AG:

Lloyd Fonds AG (Deutsche Börse Scale, ISIN DE000A12UP29) is positioning itself as a listed bank-independent asset manager. The business model of Lloyd Fonds AG is based on three pillars: the LF Line, the LF System and LF Assets. The Lloyd Fonds mutual funds unit uses active asset management to design and develop the LF Line. The LF System makes optimized asset management services available to clients based on digital portfolio management. The focus of the LF Assets pillar is individual, direct asset management for affluent and institutional clients as well as family offices.

The objective of Strategy 2019+ is to make Lloyd Fonds AG a leading asset manager in Germany in the medium term.

