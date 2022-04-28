|
DGAP-News: LPKF successfully starts the financial year 2022
"After a challenging 2021, our growth momentum is back on track. We continue to make targeted investments in the development and commercialization of key technologies, which are now paying off step by step. The rising orders for our core business as well as the tangible progress in our new business segments gives us confidence for the full year 2022 despite the volatile market environment," said Klaus Fiedler, CEO of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG.
The positive development in the first quarter of 2022 was driven by the high demand for LPKF technologies as well as the already anticipated project postponements from the previous quarter. LPKF also recorded a 12% increase in incoming orders to EUR 24.0 million in the first three months resulting in orders on hand as of March 31, 2022 of EUR 60.8 million, up 40% on the previous year. This included the first LIDE systems for through-hole plating in new types of display applications as well as the first orders in the Electronics segment for the newly developed tensor systems. LPKF also won a customer in the welding technology, who is an innovation leader for batteries in the automotive sector. Thanks to the proactive increase in inventories, the company is able to serve its demand as planned to mitigate the general uncertainties in logistics and supply chain.
Outlook
Given the current political and economic environment, the ability to plan and predict the development of LPKF's business remains limited. Challenges on outbound logistics in maritime freight have been considered in our Q2 guidance, especially in the Solar segment.
For the second quarter of 2022, LPKF expects revenue between EUR 25 and 30 million and EBIT in the range of EUR -1.5 to +2.5 million. The company confirms its outlook for 2022 as a whole and continues to expect consolidated revenue of EUR 110 - 130 million and an EBIT margin between 2% and 7 %.
The full 3-month financial report 2022 is available at www.lpkf.com. In addition, the company today published its Separate Non-Financial Group Report, which, among other things, defines concrete targets with corresponding measures for the area of sustainability.
About LPKF
LPKF Laser & Electronics AG is a leading provider of laser-based solutions for the technology industry. Laser systems from LPKF are crucial for the production of printed circuit boards, microchips, automotive parts, solar modules and many other components. Founded in 1976, the company is headquartered in Garbsen near Hanover, Germany, and is active worldwide through subsidiaries and representatives. LPKF Laser & Electronics AG shares are traded on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse (ISIN 0006450000).
