31.05.2022 14:00:05
DGAP-News: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Notice for the Annual General Meeting 2022
DGAP-News: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Notice for the Annual General Meeting 2022
Munich, May 31, 2022 - LUDWIG BECK AG (ISIN DE0005199905) held its Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2022, but once again in virtual form due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shareholders and shareholder representatives had the opportunity to follow the event via video stream on a provided online portal. Almost 3.2 million votes, or 85,7% of the share capital, were represented. All items on the agenda received very high levels of approval.
The Executive Board once again looked back on the year 2021, in which LUDWIG BECK continued to be confronted with the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which had a considerable impact on the sales and earnings situation. The department store at Marienplatz was closed by official order on more than 50 sales days in 2021.
LUDWIG BECK generated gross sales of 66.0m at group level (previous year: 60.4m). Online sales continued to grow significantly in the fiscal year 2021, but could not nearly compensate for the stationary sales losses.
Regarding the individual agenda items:
Dividend:
Other items on the agenda:
Voting results for the agenda items in detail:
Agenda item 2 "To ratify the acts of the members of the Executive Board":
Agenda item 3 "To ratify the acts of the members of the Supervisory Board":
Agenda item 4 "Election of the auditor for the fiscal year 2022":
Agenda item 5 "Approval of the remuneration report":
Further information on the individual voting results can be found on the company's website at http://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de under Company/Investor Relations in the Corporate Events/Annual Shareholders Meeting section.
Contact Investor Relations:
31.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG
|Marienplatz 11
|80331 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 2 36 91-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 2 36 91-600
|E-mail:
|info@ludwigbeck.de
|Internet:
|www.ludwigbeck.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005199905
|WKN:
|519990
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1365311
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1365311 31.05.2022
