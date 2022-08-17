DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG announces financials for H1-2022: positive business development despite cooling of general consumer climate

DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG / Key word(s): Interim Report

M1 Kliniken AG announces financials for H1-2022: positive business development despite cooling of general consumer climate



17.08.2022 / 09:30 CET/CEST

Group revenue falls to just under EUR 139 million (EUR 165 million in H1-2021)

Group EBITDA amounts to EUR 7.4 million (previous year: EUR 9.9 million); EBIT amounts to EUR 4.5 million (previous year: EUR 7.1 million)

Beauty: Increase in treatment and sales figures; five new centres already opened in 2022; no influence of the deteriorating consumer climate so far

Berlin, 17.08.2022 - M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) announces its key financial figures for the first half of 2022. Accordingly, consolidated Group revenue in the first half of 2022 was just under EUR 139 million (previous year: EUR 165 million). This decline is attributable to a reduced sales volume in the trading segment of the Haemato subgroup.

Business development in the Beauty segment continues to be positive. With more than 100 thousand treatments in the second quarter of 2022, the value from the first quarter of 2022 (89 thousand) was clearly exceeded. The value for H1-2021 (163 thousand treatments) was exceeded by more than 15% to just under 190 thousand treatments in H1-2022.

Sales in the Beauty segment rose to 27.9 million euros (previous year: 24.0 million euros). Among other things, the opening of five new treatment centres in the first half of 2022 contributed to this growth. So far, M1 does not observe any significant effects from the deteriorating consumer climate. Thanks to its unique positioning in a strongly growing market, the Group expects only minor or manageable influences on its own business development.

In the area of foreign locations, M1 continues to pursue its expansive business approach. Thus, the number of treatments increased by more than 50% to almost 30 thousand; turnover rose by approx. 40% to almost 4.0 million euros compared to the previous year. Part of this development are targeted price campaigns to increase coverage.

EBITDA of the M1 Kliniken AG Group in H1-2022 totalled EUR 7.4 million (previous year: EUR 9.9 million), EBIT was EUR 4.5 million (previous year: EUR 7.1 million). The previous year was characterised by the sale of COVID antigen rapid tests, which contributed significantly to earnings with very pleasing gross margins. In this respect, the current earnings situation is within the expected corridor.

The pre-tax result (EBIT) in the Beauty segment totalled 2.6 million in H1-2022. The German business activities again were in the range of the target EBIT range of 15-20% and 0.5 million euros above the previous year. EBIT generated in the foreign locations totalled - 1.1 million euros in H1-2022 after - 0.3 million euros in H1-2021. These investments to build market presence and brand strength in the international markets are setting the foundations for the successful development of the group in the medium to long term.

"We are consistently pursuing our plan to be a dominant provider of medical beauty services in all the national markets we serve. To this end, we are expanding our network, which is increasingly developing into a truely international alliance. By the end of the year, we want to move towards 60 specialised centres and at the same time further increase capacities in the existing centres. Due to our good financial position, we possess all the necessary resources to implement this growth strategy" - says the CEO of M1 Kliniken AG, Dr. Walter von Horstig.

The detailed report on the first half of 2022 will be available for download on the company's website https://www.m1-kliniken.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html from 25 August 2022.

