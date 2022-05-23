DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG announces financials for Q1-2022: further growth of Beauty segment; ongoing optimisation of Trade segment

DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

M1 Kliniken AG announces financials for Q1-2022: further growth of Beauty segment; ongoing optimisation of Trade segment



23.05.2022 / 09:00

- Group turnover falls to EUR 63.5 million (EUR 80.8 million in Q1-2021)

- Group EBITDA amounts to EUR 4.2 million (previous year: EUR 4.0 million); EBIT amounts to EUR 2.8 million (previous year: EUR 2.6 million)

- Beauty: Increase in turnover by 6 % to EUR 13.8 million (previous year: EUR 13.0 million); number of treatments rises by 9 % to almost 89 thousand.

- Trade: Continuation of operational optimisations and portfolio streamlining

Berlin, 23 May 2022 - M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) announces the financials for Q1-2022. The consolidated group revenue of the M1 Group fell to EUR 63.5 million in the first quarter (previous year: EUR 80.8 million). This decline in revenue is attributable to the Haemato AG subgroup.

In the Beauty segment, the excellent results of the previous year were exceeded, especially at the end of the quarter. In the entire Q1-2022 period, almost 89 thousand treatments were conducted compared to 81 thousand treatments in the same quarter last year. Turnover in the Beauty segment rose to EUR 13.8 million after EUR 13.0 million in Q1-2021. The development in the international locations was particularly positive, with treatment numbers increasing from 7 thousand (Q1-2021) to over 10 thousand (Q1-2022).

In the Trading segment, the operational optimisation of Haemato AG's business processes and the portfolio optimisation have been continued. Compared to the previous year, Haemato AG reported a decline in consolidated revenues to EUR 54.5 million (- 26 %). In addition to the ongoing portfolio streamlining, this also includes reporting-date-related effects with a shift of revenues from the end of Q1-2022 to the beginning of Q2-2022. The Haemato subgroup's EBIT amounted to EUR 2.0 million (previous year: EUR 2.4 million). This includes costs from restructuring measures in spring 2022.

Group-EBITDA of M1 Kliniken AG in Q1-2022 totalled EUR 4.2 million (previous year: EUR 4.0 million), EBIT amounted to EUR 2.8 million (previous year: EUR 2.6 million).

The declining result in the Trade segment (Haemato AG) was compensated by an improvement in EBIT in the Beauty segment. The domestic German market reached the target EBIT range of 15-20 % with EBIT totalling EUR 2.1 million in Q1-2022. The international beauty markets recorded a total EBIT of EUR - 0.4 million.

"Our expansion activities are fully on track and we expect to open about 12 new locations in the current business year. The focus is on the international markets. The importance of foreign locations will increase significantly in the future. To this end, the Group is investing in brand awareness and reach in the markets served," says the CEO of M1 Kliniken AG, Dr. Walter von Horstig.

The Annual General Meeting of the company scheduled for 13 July 2022 will again be held in presence. The invitation will be published out approximately six weeks in advance.

About M1 Kliniken AG

M1 Kliniken AG is the leading provider of beauty medical health services in Germany. In the aesthetic and surgical field, the group of companies offers products and services with the highest quality standards. Under the brand "M1 Med Beauty", beauty medical treatments are currently offered at more than 50 specialist centres. The M1 Schlossklinik for plastic and aesthetic surgery in Berlin, with six operating theatres and 35 beds, is one of the largest and most modern facilities of its kind in Europe. Since the end of 2018, M1 has been pushing ahead with internationalisation and is currently also active in Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, England, Croatia and Australia. With its stake in HAEMATO AG, M1 Kliniken AG is also in a position to exploit sales and earnings potential of treatment products in the medical-aesthetic field.

Contact:M1 Kliniken AGDr. Walter von Horstig, Management BoardGrünauer Straße 512557 BerlinT: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14M: ir@m1-kliniken.de