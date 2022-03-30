DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG publishes preliminary figures for financial year 2021: revenue rises to 315 million; pre-tax profit amounts to 14.4 million

DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

M1 Kliniken AG publishes preliminary figures for financial year 2021: revenue rises to 315 million; pre-tax profit amounts to 14.4 million



30.03.2022 / 10:45

- Group turnover increases by almost 100 % to 314.6 million euros

- Group operating result (EBIT) almost tripled to 12.1 million (4.4 million in 2020). Consensus of the capital market exceeded

- Pre-tax profit rises by over 60 % to 14.4 million euros

- Strong start to 2022

Berlin, 30.03.2022 - M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) publishes preliminary figures for the 2021 financial year. In the past financial year, the M1 Group was able to significantly expand its market position in the field of beauty medicine and opened seven new specialist centres in the German home market alone.

The subsidiary Haemato AG set a cornerstone for the development of the own-brand business with the in-licensing of a botulinum toxin product from Huons Biopharma. The start of the clinical approval trial is planned for the second half of 2022.

In the 2021 financial year, the M1 Group was able to increase consolidated group sales by almost 100% to 314.6 million (previous year: 159.6 million). This includes sales of the Haemato subgroup in the amount of 285.0 million euros.

Despite the continuing influence of the Corona pandemic and the intervals to be observed between a Corona vaccination and the beauty treatments of M1, turnover in the "Beauty" segment rose disproportionately by 43 % to almost 53 million euros (previous year: 37 million euros). Including the international locations, the group carried out almost 340,000 treatments, with average sales per treatment increasing by more than 10 %.

The operating profit 2021 (EBIT) of the M1 Group amounted to 12.1 million euros and thus almost tripled the previous year's value (previous year 4.4 million euros). The consensus of the capital market was thus exceeded.

The foreign beauty subsidiaries, which were again affected by very long lockdown periods (especially in the UK and Australia), reduced the operating loss to 1.0 million euros. Compared to the previous year, this represents an improvement of 44 % (previous year: - 1.9 million euros).

Haemato AG achieved an operating result (EBIT) of 11.2 million for the full year 2021 (previous year: 1.6 million).

The financial result fell from 4.4 million euros (2020) to 2.3 million euros. This is mainly due to positive one-off effects of the previous year in the course of the first-time capital consolidation of Haemato AG in the M1 consolidated financial statements.

Earnings before taxes rose from 8.8 million euros to 14.4 million euros.

Earnings per share after minority interests and deducting treasury shares is 48 cents per share (previous year 37 cents/share).

The equity ratio increased to 71% (previous year: 61%). In addition to the positive annual result, the capital increase carried out at Haemato AG in March 2021 also strengthened the group's equity.

The start of 2022 is characterised by a strong sales development in the beauty segment. After new peak values for average daily turnover in the German practice network were achieved in the 4th quarter of 2021 in each of the months from October to December, this value was again exceeded in February 2022. A new record value is also expected for March 2022. The development in the international subsidiaries is also positive.

In the coming weeks, another milestone will be reached in the development of the M1 Group in the field of medical specialist centres. Thus, in spring 2022, the group will now operate 51 medical practices after opening additional locations in Brisbane (AUS), Wolfsburg (D), Salzburg (AT) and London-Westfield (UK).

At the beginning of 2022, the Berlin Medical Association also granted M1 Med Beauty Berlin GmbH further training authorisation to train as a specialist in plastic and aesthetic medicine.

The Annual Report 2021 of M1 Kliniken AG will be published on 19 May 2022.



About M1 Kliniken AG

M1 Kliniken AG is the leading provider of beauty medical health services in Germany. In the aesthetic and surgical field, the group of companies offers products and services with the highest quality standards. Under the brand "M1 Med Beauty", beauty medical treatments are currently offered at more than 50 specialist centres. The M1 Schlossklinik for plastic and aesthetic surgery in Berlin, with six operating theatres and 35 beds, is one of the largest and most modern facilities of its kind in Europe. Since the end of 2018, M1 has been pushing ahead with internationalisation and is currently also active in Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, England, Croatia and Australia. With its stake in HAEMATO AG, M1 Kliniken AG is also in a position to exploit sales and earnings potential of treatment products in the medical-aesthetic field.



