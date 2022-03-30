|
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG publishes preliminary figures for financial year 2021: revenue rises to 315 million; pre-tax profit amounts to 14.4 million
M1 Kliniken AG publishes preliminary figures for financial year 2021: revenue rises to 315 million; pre-tax profit amounts to 14.4 million
- Group turnover increases by almost 100 % to 314.6 million euros
- Group operating result (EBIT) almost tripled to 12.1 million (4.4 million in 2020). Consensus of the capital market exceeded
- Pre-tax profit rises by over 60 % to 14.4 million euros
- Strong start to 2022
Berlin, 30.03.2022 - M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) publishes preliminary figures for the 2021 financial year. In the past financial year, the M1 Group was able to significantly expand its market position in the field of beauty medicine and opened seven new specialist centres in the German home market alone.
In the 2021 financial year, the M1 Group was able to increase consolidated group sales by almost 100% to 314.6 million (previous year: 159.6 million). This includes sales of the Haemato subgroup in the amount of 285.0 million euros.
The operating profit 2021 (EBIT) of the M1 Group amounted to 12.1 million euros and thus almost tripled the previous year's value (previous year 4.4 million euros). The consensus of the capital market was thus exceeded.
The equity ratio increased to 71% (previous year: 61%). In addition to the positive annual result, the capital increase carried out at Haemato AG in March 2021 also strengthened the group's equity.
The start of 2022 is characterised by a strong sales development in the beauty segment. After new peak values for average daily turnover in the German practice network were achieved in the 4th quarter of 2021 in each of the months from October to December, this value was again exceeded in February 2022. A new record value is also expected for March 2022. The development in the international subsidiaries is also positive.
The Annual Report 2021 of M1 Kliniken AG will be published on 19 May 2022.
