20.06.2022 16:00:02

DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Annual General Meeting

Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/AGM/EGM
Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Annual General Meeting

20.06.2022 / 16:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

News Release

Annual General Meeting


Luxembourg, June 20, 2022 - Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. (Majorel or the Company), a leading global provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience (CX) solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM) today.

The AGM unanimously approved the statutory and consolidated accounts as at December 31, 2021 and all proposed resolutions, including the proposed dividend of 0.32 per share. The dividend will be payable from July 15, 2022 (ex-date June 22, 2022).

At the AGM, Bettina Wulf and Nina Weiden stepped down from the Supervisory Board and we would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their valuable contribution. As of today, Anne Marie Magis and Maud C de Vries are appointed to the Supervisory Board.

The Annual General Meeting was held virtually. The details of the voting results can be found here.
The audio recording and the minutes of the AGM will soon be made available here.

ABOUT MAJOREL

We design, build and deliver next-generation end-to-end CX solutions for many of the worlds most respected digital-native and vertical leading brands. Our comprehensive east-to-west global footprint in 41 countries across five continents, with more than 75,000 team members and 60 languages, allows us to deliver flexible solutions that leverage our expertise in cultural nuance, which we believe to be essential for true excellence in CX. We have deep domain expertise in tech-augmented front to-back-office CX. Additionally, we offer Digital Consumer Engagement, CX Consulting, and an innovative suite of Proprietary Digital Solutions for industry verticals. We are a global leader in Content Services, Trust & Safety. We believe the Majorel difference to be our culture of entrepreneurship. Majorel: Driven to go further. www.majorel.com

CONTACT

Investor Relations
Michèle Negen
SVP, Investor Relations
ir@majorel.com

Media Relations
Andrew Slater
SVP, Global Marketing & Communications
media@majorel.com


Language: English
Company: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A.
18, boulevard de Kockelscheuer
L-1821 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 42 142 56 11
E-mail: michele.negen@majorel.com
Internet: www.majorel.com
ISIN: LU2382956378
WKN: A3C3EP
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Amsterdam
