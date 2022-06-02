|
02.06.2022 08:00:06
DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel acquires Alembo, a CX/BPO company based in Suriname
|
DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A.
/ Key word(s): Acquisition/Acquisition
News Release
Majorel acquires Alembo, a CX/BPO company based in Suriname
Luxembourg, June 2, 2022: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. (Majorel, the Company), a leading global provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience (CX) solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, today announces that it has acquired Alembo B.V. (NL) and Alembo N.V. (SUR) (Alembo), a CX and BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) company based in Suriname, serving the Dutch speaking markets.
Alembo currently employs more than 300 team members in Paramaribo, Suriname, and was founded in 2005. Its primary expertise it to provide CX and BPO services for the e-commerce, retail, medical, and cultural verticals. The business is particularly focused on delivering operational excellence and the wellbeing and prosperity of its people, and therefore completely in-tune with Majorels own corporate culture.
Thomas Mackenbrock, CEO of Majorel said: The acquisition of Alembo is another building block in executing our global expansion strategy. We are delighted to welcome Frank and the entire Alembo team to the Majorel family.
Frank Veldhuizen, founder and CEO of Alembo said : Joining Majorel, one of the leading global CX players, is great news for everyone at Alembo, and our clients. Im extremely proud of what weve achieved at Alembo, which meant that finding the right partner - who shares our cultural values and recognizes our importance to the local community in Paramaribo - was really important to help us to continue to thrive. That partner is Majorel, and I couldnt be more delighted.
Niels Tetteroo, Director at Majorel, added: Alembo further strengthens Majorels unique position to serve the needs of our expanding Dutch speaking markets. In addition, Alembos relentless focus on delivering operational excellence, together with the wellbeing and prosperity of its people, means there is a perfect cultural fit too. Were very much looking forward to working together to drive the business further.
We design, build and deliver next-generation end-to-end CX solutions for many of the worlds most respected digital-native and vertical leading brands. Our comprehensive east-to-west global footprint in 37 countries across five continents, with more than 73,000 team members and 60 languages, allows us to deliver flexible solutions that leverage our expertise in cultural nuance, which we believe to be essential for true excellence in CX. We have deep domain expertise in tech-augmented front to-back-office CX. Additionally, we offer Digital Consumer Engagement, CX Consulting, and an innovative suite of Proprietary Digital Solutions for industry verticals. We are a global leader in Content Services, Trust & Safety. We believe the Majorel difference to be our culture of entrepreneurship. Majorel: Driven to go further. www.majorel.com
Media Relations
02.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A.
|18, boulevard de Kockelscheuer
|L-1821 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 42 142 56 11
|E-mail:
|insa.calsow@majorel.com
|Internet:
|www.majorel.com
|ISIN:
|LU2382956378
|WKN:
|A3C3EP
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Amsterdam
|EQS News ID:
|1366667
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1366667 02.06.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Majorelmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Majorelmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Majorel
|25,95
|-0,57%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStarke US-Vorgaben: ATX und DAX mit positivem Wochenausklang -- Japans Börse schließt fester
Nach dem positiven Tag an den US-Börsen steigen auch der ATX und der DAX zum Ende der Handelswoche an. In Japan legte der Nikkei merklich zu. In Shanghai und Honkong wurde dagegen wegen eines Feiertages heute nicht gehandelt.