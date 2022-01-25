|
25.01.2022
DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel Enters Ghana - Further Consolidating Its Leading Position In Africa
DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A.
News Release
Majorel Enters Ghana - Further Consolidating Its Leading Position In Africa
Luxembourg, January 25, 2021 - Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. ("Majorel'' "the Company"), a leading global provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience (CX) solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, today announces that it entered Ghana, further consolidating its already leading position in Africa.
The new site is based in Accra, the capital city of Ghana, where there is excellent availability of local talent, a strong infrastructure and a rapidly growing economy, and is expected to create hundreds of new jobs. The primary language is English.
The establishment of the new location has been carried out in close partnership with one of Majorel's long-term digital-native clients and delivers on a shared vision to create employment opportunities in Africa, and other underserved markets, as part of both companies' Global Impact Sourcing strategies.
Thomas Mackenbrock, CEO of Majorel said: "Establishing operations in Ghana is an important step in further expanding our unique African delivery capabilities as part of our ambitious plans for growth. We very much look forward to developing Majorel's presence in Ghana and further expanding our geographic reach as a global CX solutions leader. A warm welcome to the entire Majorel team in Accra."
Majorel has a very significant presence in Africa with around 20,000 team members in seven countries (Morocco, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Togo, Kenya and now, Ghana) and a long history of active local community engagement on the continent.
