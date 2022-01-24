|
24.01.2022 08:00:04
DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel Enters North Macedonia in Skopje
|
DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A.
/ Key word(s): Expansion/Expansion
News Release
Majorel Enters North Macedonia in Skopje
The new multilingual service center in Skopje draws on the country's highly skilled multilingual labor pool and well-educated younger generation. In addition, Skopje was selected because of its dynamic startup and tech community, excellent transportation links, and ease of doing business.
Thomas Mackenbrock, CEO of Majorel said: "We look forward to growing Majorel's presence in North Macedonia over the coming years. We see great potential in the wider region, which has always figured in our ambitious plans for further expansion. I'd like to take this opportunity to welcome our new team members in Skopje to the Majorel family and wish them every success as we embark on this exciting adventure together."
Entering North Macedonia further consolidates Majorel's leading position in EMEA and allows the company to offer expanded services to its international digital-native clients.
CONTACT
24.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A.
|43, boulevard Pierre Frieden
|L-1543 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 42 142 56 11
|E-mail:
|insa.calsow@majorel.com
|Internet:
|www.majorel.com
|ISIN:
|LU2382956378
|WKN:
|A3C3EP
|Listed:
|Amsterdam
|EQS News ID:
|1271776
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1271776 24.01.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!