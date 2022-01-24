DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel Enters North Macedonia in Skopje

DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. / Key word(s): Expansion/Expansion

Luxembourg, January 24, 2022 - Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. ("Majorel'' "the Company"), a leading global provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience (CX) solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, today announces that it has entered a new country - North Macedonia - further extending its nearshore capabilities in the EMEA region.

The new multilingual service center in Skopje draws on the country's highly skilled multilingual labor pool and well-educated younger generation. In addition, Skopje was selected because of its dynamic startup and tech community, excellent transportation links, and ease of doing business.

Thomas Mackenbrock, CEO of Majorel said: "We look forward to growing Majorel's presence in North Macedonia over the coming years. We see great potential in the wider region, which has always figured in our ambitious plans for further expansion. I'd like to take this opportunity to welcome our new team members in Skopje to the Majorel family and wish them every success as we embark on this exciting adventure together."

Entering North Macedonia further consolidates Majorel's leading position in EMEA and allows the company to offer expanded services to its international digital-native clients.



