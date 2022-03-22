DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel Expands Into Greece With New Multilingual Hub

DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. / Key word(s): Expansion/Expansion

Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel Expands Into Greece With New Multilingual Hub



22.03.2022 / 12:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





News Release

Majorel Expands Into Greece With New Multilingual Hub

Luxembourg, March 22, 2022: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. ("Majorel", the ''Company"), a leading global provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience (CX) solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, today announces that it has entered Greece, as part of its global growth strategy.

The new location, in the university city of Thessaloniki, is Majorel's 23rd Multilingual Hub, delivering CX services in many European languages. In order to ensure high scalability and flexibility, as well as to meet the needs of the widest possible talent pool, operations will be conducted almost exclusively with Majorel Anywhere, the Company's hybrid digital workplace. It allows team members to deliver great CX from literally anywhere - including their homes.

"The expansion to Greece is another step in the implementation of our ambitious growth strategy", said Thomas Mackenbrock, CEO of Majorel. "Majorel already offers its clients a comprehensive presence from East to West across the world and our ambition now is to densify that presence still further as we grow our business with existing and new clients. After the recent geographical expansions into North Macedonia and Ghana, we are very pleased to welcome our new colleagues in Thessaloniki to the Majorel family."

An important factor in Majorel's entry into Greece is the high availability of multilingual talent. As a popular destination, Greece attracts many people from abroad who want to live and work there. Thessaloniki is also home to the country's largest university, where many foreign students also study.

The new team members mainly work from home and are only on site during familiarization sessions and for training. To ensure the highest level of quality and data security, Majorel uses its hybrid digital workplace solution Majorel Anywhere. It leverages the experience of home-working gained during the pandemic, offering a turnkey suite of optimized processes for virtual teams - from recruiting to training to employee retention.

ABOUT MAJOREL

We design, build and deliver next-generation end-to-end CX solutions for many of the world's most respected digital-native and vertical leading brands. Our comprehensive east-to-west global footprint in 36 countries[1] across five continents, with around 69,000 team members[2] and 60 languages, allows us to deliver flexible solutions that leverage our expertise in cultural nuance, which we believe to be essential for true excellence in CX. We have deep domain expertise in tech-augmented front to-back-office CX. Additionally, we offer Digital Consumer Engagement, CX Consulting, and an innovative suite of Proprietary Digital Solutions for industry verticals. We are a global leader in Content Services, Trust & Safety. We believe the 'Majorel difference' to be our culture of entrepreneurship.

CONTACT

Investor Relations

Insa Calsow

EVP, Investor Relations

ir@majorel.com



Media Relations

Andrew Slater

SVP, Global Marketing & Communications

media@majorel.com

[1] As of March 22, 2022

[2] As of December 31, 2021