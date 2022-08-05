DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel publishes Corporate Responsibility report for 2021

DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. / Key word(s): ESG/ESG

Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel publishes Corporate Responsibility report for 2021



05.08.2022 / 10:14

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





News release

Majorel publishes Corporate Responsibility report for 2021

Luxembourg, August 5, 2022 - Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. (Euronext Amsterdam: MAJ) (Majorel or the Company), a leading global provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience (CX) solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, publishes its Corporate Responsibility (CR) report for 2021.

Olaf Steger, SVP Corporate HR at Majorel, commented: During 2021, we made significant progress towards our CR goals, making a positive contribution to the wellbeing and prosperity of our people, our local communities, our environment and wider society. In addition to building on the many programs and local impact initiatives already in place, we further developed our CR strategy. Looking ahead, growing responsibly will remain a key part of our business strategy and decision-making.

The report sets out Majorels comprehensive CR strategy and details the wealth of dedicated initiatives taken during 2021 to address challenges and ensure the Company remains on its path of responsible growth. These initiatives are structured across five pillars: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I), Environment & Local Communities, Employee Rights & Fair Working Conditions, Wellbeing & Resiliency and Corporate Citizenship.

The report also details Majorels global action plan for the future, inspired by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including defined KPIs designed to meet CR expectations at each of its geographies and quantitative KPIs to monitor success globally.

Some highlights from the report:

The Majorel Impact Sourcing Standard: Impact sourcing plays an increasingly important part in Majorels recruitment strategy, giving disadvantaged groups career opportunities that lead to economic self-sufficiency, skills development and professional advancement.

The Majorel Womens Leadership Program was set up to promote womens career progression across the group. Women now comprise 55% of the workforce and 50% of management teams. The initiative offers women across the group opportunities in mentoring, networking and professional development.

Energy management is at the forefront of Majorels agenda and the Companys ambitious three step program is on track to reduce Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50% by the end of 2022. Thanks to this initiative, Majorel has already achieved 100% renewable electricity in a number of countries and aims to reach climate neutrality by 2030.

Majorel takes part in local humanitarian projects, based on its deeply rooted local presence. Examples include: an education and entrepreneurship program in Colombia; supporting asylum-seekers, refugees, humanitarian status holders and stateless people to find employment opportunities in Georgia; and Majorels Phonedation charitable foundation which focuses on children, education, the environment and support for women across a number of countries in Africa.

Majorels full CR report for 2021 can be found here.



ABOUT MAJOREL

We design, build and deliver next-generation end-to-end CX solutions for many of the worlds most respected digital-native and vertical leading brands. Our comprehensive east-to-west global footprint in 41 countries across five continents, with more than 75,000 team members and 60 languages, allows us to deliver flexible solutions that leverage our expertise in cultural nuance, which we believe to be essential for true excellence in CX. We have deep domain expertise in tech-augmented front to-back-office CX. Additionally, we offer Digital Consumer Engagement, CX Consulting, and an innovative suite of Proprietary Digital Solutions for industry verticals. We are a global leader in Content Services, Trust & Safety. We believe the Majorel difference to be our culture of entrepreneurship.

CONTACT

Investor Relations

Michèle Negen

SVP, Investor Relations

ir@majorel.com

Media Relations

Andrew Slater

SVP, Global Marketing & Communications

media@majorel.com