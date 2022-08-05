|
05.08.2022 10:14:23
DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel publishes Corporate Responsibility report for 2021
|
DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A.
/ Key word(s): ESG/ESG
News release
Majorel publishes Corporate Responsibility report for 2021
Luxembourg, August 5, 2022 - Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. (Euronext Amsterdam: MAJ) (Majorel or the Company), a leading global provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience (CX) solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, publishes its Corporate Responsibility (CR) report for 2021.
Olaf Steger, SVP Corporate HR at Majorel, commented: During 2021, we made significant progress towards our CR goals, making a positive contribution to the wellbeing and prosperity of our people, our local communities, our environment and wider society. In addition to building on the many programs and local impact initiatives already in place, we further developed our CR strategy. Looking ahead, growing responsibly will remain a key part of our business strategy and decision-making.
The report sets out Majorels comprehensive CR strategy and details the wealth of dedicated initiatives taken during 2021 to address challenges and ensure the Company remains on its path of responsible growth. These initiatives are structured across five pillars: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I), Environment & Local Communities, Employee Rights & Fair Working Conditions, Wellbeing & Resiliency and Corporate Citizenship.
The report also details Majorels global action plan for the future, inspired by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including defined KPIs designed to meet CR expectations at each of its geographies and quantitative KPIs to monitor success globally.
Some highlights from the report:
Majorels full CR report for 2021 can be found here.
We design, build and deliver next-generation end-to-end CX solutions for many of the worlds most respected digital-native and vertical leading brands. Our comprehensive east-to-west global footprint in 41 countries across five continents, with more than 75,000 team members and 60 languages, allows us to deliver flexible solutions that leverage our expertise in cultural nuance, which we believe to be essential for true excellence in CX. We have deep domain expertise in tech-augmented front to-back-office CX. Additionally, we offer Digital Consumer Engagement, CX Consulting, and an innovative suite of Proprietary Digital Solutions for industry verticals. We are a global leader in Content Services, Trust & Safety. We believe the Majorel difference to be our culture of entrepreneurship.
CONTACT
Investor Relations
Media Relations
05.08.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A.
|18, boulevard de Kockelscheuer
|L-1821 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 42 142 56 11
|E-mail:
|michele.negen@majorel.com
|Internet:
|www.majorel.com
|ISIN:
|LU2382956378
|WKN:
|A3C3EP
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Amsterdam
|EQS News ID:
|1414209
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1414209 05.08.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Majorelmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Majorelmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Majorel
|22,30
|-3,46%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht deutlich besser als erwartet: ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt musste vor dem Wochenende Verluste hinnehmen. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich ebenfalls leichter. Die US-Märkte erleben nach den starken Jobdaten einen volatilen Handelstag und schlossen uneinheitlich. Asiens Börsen notierten am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.