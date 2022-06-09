DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel selected as Euronext Tech Leader

DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel selected as Euronext Tech Leader



09.06.2022 / 09:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





News Release

Majorel selected as Euronext Tech Leader

Luxembourg, June 9, 2022: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. (Majorel, the Company), a leading global provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience (CX) solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, today announces that it has been selected as a Euronext Tech Leader.

Euronext Tech Leaders is a new initiative dedicated to highlighting the visibility and attractiveness of high-growth and leading tech companies towards international investors. It comprises around 100 tech companies listed on one or several of the seven Euronext markets. The criteria for inclusion include: companies with a strong tech DNA; a minimum market capitalization of EUR 300 million; and a minimum level of growth over 3 years according to revenue levels and/or significant amounts raised.

Majorels inclusion in Euronext Tech Leaders confirms the Companys strong track record of technology innovation and focus on serving many of the worlds most respected digital-native brands across the world. Majorel has deep domain expertise in tech-augmented front-to-back-office CX, plus Digital Consumer Engagement, CX Consulting, and an innovative suite of proprietary Digital Solutions for industry verticals. In addition, the Company has developed Majorel Anywhere, a high performance digital workplace solution that allows its more than 75,000 team members on five continents to work from literally anywhere including their homes.

ABOUT MAJOREL

We design, build and deliver next-generation end-to-end CX solutions for many of the worlds most respected digital-native and vertical leading brands. Our comprehensive east-to-west global footprint in 41 countries across five continents, with more than 75,000 team members and 60 languages, allows us to deliver flexible solutions that leverage our expertise in cultural nuance, which we believe to be essential for true excellence in CX. We have deep domain expertise in tech-augmented front to-back-office CX. Additionally, we offer Digital Consumer Engagement, CX Consulting, and an innovative suite of proprietary Digital Solutions for industry verticals. We are a global leader in Content Services, Trust & Safety. We believe the Majorel difference to be our culture of entrepreneurship. Majorel: Driven to go further. www.majorel.com



CONTACT

Investor Relations

Michèle Negen

SVP, Investor Relations

ir@majorel.com

Media Relations

Andrew Slater

SVP, Global Marketing & Communications

media@majorel.com