DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel to hold its first Capital Markets Day

09.06.2022 / 08:00

Luxembourg, June 9, 2022 - Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. (Majorel or the Company), a leading global provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience (CX) solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, will today hold its first Capital Markets Day at 09:00 in London.

The event will feature presentations and Q&A sessions with members of the Companys leadership team, who will provide an update on Majorels continuing progress since its listing on Euronext Amsterdam in September 2021. The team will focus on the Companys corporate strategy, profile its unique client base and global capabilities, provide an introduction to the Companys diversity initiatives, and cover the key drivers of Majorels continuing growth momentum.

Thomas Mackenbrock, CEO of Majorel said: Were delighted to be holding our first Capital Markets Day for investors and analysts. Its a great opportunity for us to introduce Majorel and our senior team to the investment and equity research community, and for them to hear first-hand about the steady progress weve made since our listing on Euronext Amsterdam in September 2021. Everyone at Majorel is very proud of what weve achieved in just eight months weve extended our geographic footprint by 10 new countries, maintained our strong organic growth momentum, and executed on M&A, as well as strategic partnerships.

Majorel also confirms today that its strategic partnership with Booking.com, announced on February 10, 2022, was completed on June 1, 2022, as planned. Through the expanded partnership, Majorel has taken over 12 of Booking.coms 14 internal service centers. This consolidates the Companys existing presence in current markets, while supporting Majorels strategic goal of expanding its geographic footprint by entering four new countries South Korea, Japan, Thailand and Lithuania. In addition, Majorel will provide at the event, insights into the most recently announced acquisitions of Mayen (Turkey), IST Networks (CX technology provider), and Alembo (Suriname).

The Capital Markets Day presentation is available on Majorels investor relations website at ir.majorel.com, and a recording of the presentation will be made available on the website shortly following the event. The event is being held at The Loading Bay, 25 Luke Street, Shoreditch, London EC2A 4AR. For last minute registrations, please email majorel@citigatedewerogerson.com.



ABOUT MAJOREL

We design, build and deliver next-generation end-to-end CX solutions for many of the worlds most respected digital-native and vertical leading brands. Our comprehensive east-to-west global footprint in 41 countries across five continents, with more than 75,000 team members and 60 languages, allows us to deliver flexible solutions that leverage our expertise in cultural nuance, which we believe to be essential for true excellence in CX. We have deep domain expertise in tech-augmented front to-back-office CX. Additionally, we offer Digital Consumer Engagement, CX Consulting, and an innovative suite of Proprietary Digital Solutions for industry verticals. We are a global leader in Content Services, Trust & Safety. We believe the Majorel difference to be our culture of entrepreneurship. Majorel: Driven to go further. www.majorel.com

Investor Relations

Michèle Negen

SVP, Investor Relations

ir@majorel.com

Media Relations

Andrew Slater

SVP, Global Marketing & Communications

media@majorel.com