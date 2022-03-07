|
DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel to Release Audited 2021 Financials on March 17, 2022
DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A.
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Results
News Release
Majorel to Release Audited 2021 Financials on March 17, 2022
A detailed news release and presentation slide deck will be made available before the commencement of trading hours on Euronext Amsterdam, on the investor relations section of the Majorel website.
On the same day, Majorel will host a webcast/conference call for analysts and investors at 15:00hrs CET, when management will present the results, followed by a question and answer session.
ABOUT MAJOREL
We design, build and deliver next-generation end-to-end CX solutions for many of the world's most respected digital-native and vertical leading brands. Our comprehensive east-to-west global footprint in 35 countries[1] across five continents, with around 69,000 team members[2] and 60 languages, allows us to deliver flexible solutions that leverage our expertise in cultural nuance, which we believe to be essential for true excellence in CX. We have deep domain expertise in tech-augmented front to-back-office CX. Additionally, we offer Digital Consumer Engagement, CX Consulting, and an innovative suite of Proprietary Digital Solutions for industry verticals. We are a global leader in Content Services, Trust & Safety. We believe the 'Majorel difference' to be our culture of entrepreneurship.
CONTACT
|English
|Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A.
|43, boulevard Pierre Frieden
|L-1543 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|+352 42 142 56 11
|insa.calsow@majorel.com
|www.majorel.com
|LU2382956378
|A3C3EP
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Amsterdam
|1296431
