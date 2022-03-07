07.03.2022 18:08:22

DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel to Release Audited 2021 Financials on March 17, 2022

07.03.2022 / 18:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

News Release

Luxembourg, March 7, 2022: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. (Euronext Amsterdam ticker symbol: MAJ) ("Majorel", the ''Company"), a leading global provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience (CX) solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, will release its full year 2021 audited financials for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 on March 17, 2022.

A detailed news release and presentation slide deck will be made available before the commencement of trading hours on Euronext Amsterdam, on the investor relations section of the Majorel website.

On the same day, Majorel will host a webcast/conference call for analysts and investors at 15:00hrs CET, when management will present the results, followed by a question and answer session.

 

ABOUT MAJOREL

We design, build and deliver next-generation end-to-end CX solutions for many of the world's most respected digital-native and vertical leading brands. Our comprehensive east-to-west global footprint in 35 countries[1] across five continents, with around 69,000 team members[2] and 60 languages, allows us to deliver flexible solutions that leverage our expertise in cultural nuance, which we believe to be essential for true excellence in CX. We have deep domain expertise in tech-augmented front to-back-office CX. Additionally, we offer Digital Consumer Engagement, CX Consulting, and an innovative suite of Proprietary Digital Solutions for industry verticals. We are a global leader in Content Services, Trust & Safety. We believe the 'Majorel difference' to be our culture of entrepreneurship.

CONTACT


Investor Relations
Insa Calsow
EVP, Investor Relations
ir@majorel.com

Media Relations
Andrew Slater
SVP, Global Marketing & Communications
media@majorel.com

[1] As of February 28, 2022.
[2] As of December 31, 2021.


07.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A.
43, boulevard Pierre Frieden
L-1543 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 42 142 56 11
E-mail: insa.calsow@majorel.com
Internet: www.majorel.com
ISIN: LU2382956378
WKN: A3C3EP
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Amsterdam
EQS News ID: 1296431

 
