DGAP-News: Making Homes Safer Through Technology Is Becoming A Reality

Did you remember to test and change your smoke alarm battery this month? How about last month? Last quarter? Have a problem with your home's security camera connecting to WiFI?

We all have such safety-oriented technologies spread throughout our homes and properties, but what if these products were all concentrated in one smart sensor conveniently and centrally located in your house at the optimum location in the center of the room on the ceiling?

Thats the aim of home-tech companies like Florida-based SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX), which is on a mission to make homes and properties as safe as possible using advanced technology. Just as electricity is standard in many homes, SKYX Platforms will make our homes and buildings become safe and smart with its advanced second-generation safety products equally standard in residences and other properties like hotels.

One Step At A Time

SKYX Platforms is launching its first-generation Plug & Play Smart Home Automation product where light fixtures, ceiling fans, and plugs can be concentrated in one simple ceiling fixture.

The Plug & Play Smart product, based on its safety aspects, was accepted into the United States National Electric Code (NEC), as a standard for home safety.

The company reports that the addition of its smart product into the NEC is the most significant update made to the NEC code in 40 years after the organization changed the definition of the receptacle in its Code Book to include the companys Sky Receptacle product. Mark Earley, the former head of the NEC, has joined the company as the Chairman of its code team after his retirement after 35 years at the helm of the NEC.

While advanced technology is key to ensuring greater conveniences with smart home safety products, the primary focus is increased safety in homes and buildings. On average, over 32,000 home fires in the U.S. are caused annually by lighting products, causing 430 deaths a year, according to data from the National Fire Protection Association.

"We believe that our patented smart-safe platform technologies will revolutionize the smart home and lighting industries by saving lives, time and cost. SKYX Platforms Founder Rani Kohen said. Our platform technology will significantly enhance all-around home safety as well as smart home capabilities while fulfilling our mission to make homes and buildings become smart and safe as the new standard.

SKYX Platforms, which has over 60 patents issued and pending globally and more than 10 trademarks granted, has entered into agreements with General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) for GE to allow the use of its name and logo on some of SKYX Platforms products and for GE to license SKYX Platforms products and intellectual property to other manufacturers.

Other major smart home product companies include Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC), Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), and Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI)

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the standard.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 60 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally.

