DGAP-News: Management Board of SMA Solar Technology AG expects earnings for 2021 to be below adjusted guidance and presents sales and earnings guidance for 2022

01.03.2022 / 19:09

Niestetal, March 1, 2022 - The Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA/FWB: S92) expects earnings for 2021 to be below the guidance as adjusted on January 12, 2022 (EBITDA: 20 million to 30 million). The background is the pre-contractual agreement on the extraordinary dissolution of a contract for operation and maintenance (O&M) services for PV power plants. Based on the resulting increased need for provisions, the Managing Board anticipates earnings (EBITDA) of about 9 million. The preliminary result is still subject to the auditor's review. SMA sales amounted to 984 million in 2021.

In addition, the SMA Managing Board today approved the sales and earnings guidance for 2022. For the current fiscal year, the Managing Board anticipates sales of between 900 million and 1,050 million and earnings (EBITDA) of between 10 million and 60 million, particularly due to the continuing global chip shortage.



"The global shortage of chips and other electronic components has already impacted SMA's business development in the second half of 2021", said SMA Chief Executive Officer Jürgen Reinert. "The supply situation remains tight and will continue to present us with challenges as the year progresses. We will do everything in our power to service the currently very good order intake. After overcoming the component shortage, we see excellent growth prospects for SMA, especially against the background of the intensified global efforts to curb the climate crisis."

SMA will publish the consolidated financial statements for 2021 on March 31, 2022.

As a leading global specialist in photovoltaic and storage system technology, the SMA Group is setting the standards today for the decentralized and renewable energy supply of tomorrow. SMA's portfolio contains a wide range of efficient PV and battery inverters, holistic system solutions for PV and battery-storage systems of all power classes, intelligent energy management systems and charging solutions for electric vehicles and power-to-gas applications. Digital energy services as well as extensive services up to and including operation and maintenance services for PV power plants round off SMA's range. SMA inverters with a total output of more than 110 gigawatts have been installed in more than 190 countries worldwide. SMA's multi-award-winning technology is protected by around 1,700 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is listed in the TecDax index.



