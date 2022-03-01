|
DGAP-News: Management Board of SMA Solar Technology AG expects earnings for 2021 to be below adjusted guidance and presents sales and earnings guidance for 2022
Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG expects earnings for 2021 to be below adjusted guidance and presents sales and earnings guidance for 2022
In addition, the SMA Managing Board today approved the sales and earnings guidance for 2022. For the current fiscal year, the Managing Board anticipates sales of between 900 million and 1,050 million and earnings (EBITDA) of between 10 million and 60 million, particularly due to the continuing global chip shortage.
SMA will publish the consolidated financial statements for 2021 on March 31, 2022.
