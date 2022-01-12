|
12.01.2022 21:28:47
DGAP-News: Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG adjusts earnings guidance for fiscal year 2021
DGAP-News: SMA Solar Technology AG
/ Key word(s): Change in Forecast
SMA Solar Technology AG Corporate News
Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG adjusts earnings guidance for fiscal year 2021
Niestetal, January 12, 2022 - The Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA/FWB: S92) is adjusting its earnings guidance for fiscal year 2021. This is due to the ongoing negotiations regarding an existing service agreement in the area of operation and maintenance services for photovoltaic power plants (O&M business). Based on the resulting one-off effect, the SMA Managing Board now expects an EBITDA between 20 million and 30 million for fiscal year 2021 (previously: 50 million to 65 million).
The Managing Board sees positive medium-term business prospects for SMA: "With the SMA strategy 2025 we have created an excellent basis for growth and to profit from the enormous potential of the accelerating decarbonization, digitalization, and decentralization of the global power supply."
