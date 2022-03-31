DGAP-News: Manz AG confirms business performance in 2021 and expects strong revenues growth in 2022

DGAP-News: Manz AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Manz AG confirms business performance in 2021 and expects strong revenues growth in 2022



31.03.2022 / 07:30

2021 business performance confirmed with revenues of EUR 227.1 million and EBITDA of EUR 18.3 million

EBIT of EUR -16.1 million impacted by impairments of EUR 21.6 million

Forecast 2022: Profitable growth expected with a revenue increase in the mid double-digit percentage range compared to 2021

Reutlingen, March 31, 2022 - Manz AG, a globally active high-tech engineering company with a comprehensive technology portfolio, today published its full report for the 2021 fiscal year. The company thus confirms its 2021 business performance with revenues of EUR 227.1 million (previous year: EUR 236.8 million) and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of EUR 18.3 million (previous year: EUR 19.4 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR -16.1 million (previous year: EUR 7.2 million) were impacted by impairments of EUR 21.6 million on goodwill and a brand name in connection with the CIGS solar project in China, as already communicated. The consolidated financial statements and Group management report were audited by Ernst & Young GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft and issued with a qualified audit opinion, since the auditor is of the opinion that there is insufficient evidence for the recoverability of a contractual asset from the solar project in the consolidated financial statements in the amount of EUR 23.2 million. On the other hand, the Managing Board and Supervisory Board of Manz AG are convinced of its intrinsic value.

Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, comments: "In 2021 we reached many important milestones and further sharpened our growth strategy with a focus on the automotive & e-mobility, battery production, electronics, energy and medical technology industries. In particular, we have significantly strengthened our positioning as a high-tech machine manufacturer in the e-mobility market. At the beginning of 2022, we adjusted our organisational structure accordingly and will report in the two new reporting segments Mobility & Battery Solutions and Industry Solutions in future. This will enable us to offer our customers a technology and product portfolio that is even better aligned to their needs. In addition, this realignment positions us more efficiently to take advantage of the opportunities in our growth markets even more effectively."

As part of the restructuring of Manz AG, the current COO Jürgen Knie will leave the company by mutual agreement on 31 March 2022 to pursue new career opportunities. "We would like to take this opportunity to say goodbye to our valued colleague on the Managing Board, Jürgen Knie. Mr. Knie worked very successfully for Manz AG for more than 11 years, including more than 8 years as Managing Director of our location in Slovakia and almost 3 years as COO of Manz AG. We thank him very much for his commitment and integrity over all these years and wish him all the best for his private and professional future," said Martin Drasch.

For 2022, the Managing Board anticipates profitable growth due to the overall positive industry outlook in the countries and markets relevant to Manz AG. The extent to which the war in Ukraine will affect the overall economic and industry-specific conditions in 2022 cannot currently be reliably estimated due to considerable uncertainties and the high level of dynamism. Compared to 2021, a significant increase in revenues in the mid double-digit percentage range, an EBITDA margin in the mid to upper positive single-digit percentage range and an EBIT margin in the low to mid positive single-digit percentage range are forecast. This forecast does not yet include an agreement with the Chinese contractual partner on the completion of the CIGSfab project. At segment level, the Executive Board expects revenue in the Mobility & Battery Solutions segment to double compared to the previous year and an EBIT margin in the low to mid positive single-digit percentage range. For the Industry Solutions segment, an increase in revenue in the lower double-digit percentage range and an EBIT margin in the low to mid positive single-digit percentage range are expected.

The complete report for the 2021 financial year is available for download as of today on the company website www.manz.com in the Investor Relations / Publications section.

Revenues, EBITDA and EBIT 2021 in comparison to the previous year

in EUR million 2021 2020 Group Revenue 227.1 236.8 -4.1% Solar 5.3 23.2 -77.1% Electronics 96.5 90.7 +6.4% Energy Storage 77.6 64.7 +20.0% Contract Manufacturing 24.7 37.0 -33.5% Service 23.0 21.2 +8.4% EBIT Group -16.1 7.2 -322.3% Solar -31.1 -7.8 -295.8% Electronics -4.8 -5.4 +10.4% Energy Storage 1.7 6.9 -75.9% Contract Manufacturing 16.0 12.2 +30.6% Service 2.1 1.3 +59.9% EBITDA Group 18.3 19.4 -5.5% Solar -5.9 -5.1 -15.1% Electronics -1.1 -1.0 -16.4% Energy Storage 5.5 10.3 -46.8% Contract Manufacturing 16.9 13.1 +29.4% Service 2.9 2.1 +38.9%

