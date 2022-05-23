DGAP-News: Manz AG: Daimler Truck acquires a stake in Manz as part of a strategic partnership

DGAP-News: Manz AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Investment

Manz AG: Daimler Truck acquires a stake in Manz as part of a strategic partnership



23.05.2022 / 11:39

Manz AG: Daimler Truck acquires a stake in Manz as part of a strategic partnership

- Daimler Truck AG acquires a stake in high-tech equipment manufacturer Manz AG in the course of a capital increase amounting to approximately 10% of the share capital

- Manz supplies key equipment for battery pilot line and becomes strategic partner of Daimler Truck

- With the investment of Daimler Truck AG, the strategic orientation of Manz AG is henceforth also reflected in its shareholder structure

Reutlingen/Stuttgart, May 23, 2022 - Manz AG, a globally active high-tech equipment manufacturer with a comprehensive technology portfolio, is consistently continuing to implement its strategy in the field of e-mobility and has gained a strong cooperation partner and new anchor shareholder in Daimler Truck AG. Daimler Truck AG's investment in Manz AG as part of a capital increase amounting to approximately 10% of the company's share capital means that the strategic orientation of the high-tech equipment manufacturer is now also reflected in its shareholder structure. The capital increase excluded shareholders' subscription rights and is subject to the approval of the responsible antitrust authorities. The proceeds of the capital increase in the amount of EUR 30.6 million will be used to finance Manz AG's further growth. In addition, both companies have signed a cooperation agreement on a strategic partnership to establish a pilot line for the production of lithium-ion battery cells and the assembly of batteries at Daimler Truck's Mannheim location as a first step. The future partners will combine their expertise to jointly develop innovative battery technology and associated production processes for trucks and buses.

Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG: "The strategic cooperation with Daimler Truck as one of the world's largest commercial vehicle manufacturers reflects our strong position as an innovation driver and technology leader in the field of lithium-ion battery production. Manz has decades of experience in process & product development in the battery sector as well as proven expertise in the realization of large-scale projects. With our innovative production concepts and solutions for the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries, we are therefore the ideal partner to successfully play an active role in shaping Daimler Truck's electrification strategy."

The cooperation between the two companies underpins Manz's strategic focus and the concept of growth in partnership with industry-leading companies and innovation drivers in the field of electromobility. The success of the company's consistent focus on this growth market is underscored not least by the funding received last year from the European Commission for the further development of lithium-ion battery technology as part of the "IPCEI". In this context, Manz AG's goal is to develop and manufacture highly efficient machines and processes for the fully automated production of next-generation lithium-ion batteries together with customers in the 'Lithium Battery Factory of the Future'.

With its investment in Manz AG, Daimler Truck is taking a strategically important step in the design of CO 2 -neutral transportation and in the transformation from conventional drives to alternative drive technologies. In the so-called "InnoLab Battery" at the Mercedes-Benz Mannheim plant proprietary lithium-ion battery cells will be developed in the future, as well as produced on a pilot line and assembled into complete battery systems. Over 60 new systems will be set up in the coming months in the InnoLab, which covers an area of around 10,000 square meters. By the end of 2024, the research findings will be incorporated into the development of Daimler Truck's battery-electric product platform. The "InnoLab Battery" is thus laying the foundation for the future competence of proprietary battery technology within Daimler Truck.

Dr. Andreas Gorbach, Member of the Management of Daimler Truck Holding AG and in this function responsible for Truck Technology: "The partnership between Daimler Truck and Manz forms an essential cornerstone of our battery strategy. We aim to be the innovation leader in the commercial vehicle industry. To do so, it is fundamental to have battery cells that meet the extremely specific requirements in trucks and buses."

Yaris Pürsün, Head of Global Production of Powertrain Components for Daimler Truck: "Our InnoLabs are working on the further development of the drive systems of the future: from prototyping to preparing for possible series production. With this partnership we will create benchmark solutions for the production of battery electric drive technologies in Europe. Our goal here is to be pioneers in the commercial vehicle industry and offer competitively differentiated solutions for our customers."





Signing of cooperation agreement (from left): Manfred Hochleitner, CFO Manz AG, Yaris Pürsün, Head of Global Production of Powertrain Components Daimler Truck, Dr. Jürgen Betz, Director Production Planning Global Powertrain Daimler Truck, Martin Drasch, CEO Manz AG



Signing of cooperation agreement (from left): Yaris Pürsün, Head of Global Production of Powertrain Components Daimler Truck, Martin Drasch, CEO Manz AG

Company Profile:



Manz AG - engineering tomorrow's production



Manz AG is a globally active high-tech engineering company.

With a focus on the automotive industry and electromobility, battery production, electronics, energy, and medical technology, Manz develops and builds innovative and efficient production solutions: From customized single machines for laboratory production or pilot and small series production, to standardized modules and equipment, to turnkey lines for mass production.

Technologically, Manz's production equipment is based on many years of experience in automation, laser processing, inspection systems, and wet chemistry.

With currently around 1,400 employees, the Manz Group develops and produces in Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, Italy, China and Taiwan. Sales and service subsidiaries also exist in the USA and India.

Manz AG was founded in 1987 and has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2006. In fiscal year 2021, the Group generated revenues of around 227 million euros.



About the InnoLabs



The InnoLabs are part of the future target pictures agreed upon last year for Daimler Truck's German component plants and set the cornerstones for the establishment of a production and technology network for electric drive components and battery systems. A second InnoLab is being set up at the Kassel and Gaggenau locations, which will focus on the electric powertrain consisting of the main components electric engine, inverter, transmission and axle system.

About the Mercedes-Benz site in Mannheim

Today's Mercedes-Benz plant Mannheim was founded in 1908. More than 4,600 employees produce engines and related components for commercial vehicles at the site. It is also Daimler Truck's center of competence for battery technologies and high-voltage systems, contributing significantly to the series production of the electrified product portfolio. The foundry at the plant is one of the world's leading manufacturers of iron vehicle castings. In addition, engines for commercial vehicles as well as passenger cars are remanufactured in Mannheim. In addition, Mannheim is home to the large family of the Mercedes-Benz Citaro city bus, which since 2018 has also been manufactured as the all-electric eCitaro and is produced on the same lines as the Citaro with combustion engine, which has proven itself many thousands of times over. Around 3,500 employees work in bus production in Mannheim. Training and securing young talent are also equally important for the Mannheim location: with over 100 years of experience, young people are trained at the site - in total, over 11,000 young people have completed their training here.

