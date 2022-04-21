+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
21.04.2022 07:30:04

DGAP-News: Manz AG receives follow-up order from Britishvolt

DGAP-News: Manz AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Manz AG receives follow-up order from Britishvolt

21.04.2022 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Manz AG receives follow-up order from Britishvolt

- Expansion of cooperation with the British market and innovation leader in battery production for the mobility sector

- Follow-up order for equipment for assembling lithium-ion battery cells with total volume of around EUR 20 million

- Order to be recognized in revenues and earnings in equal parts in 2022 and 2023

Reutlingen, April 21, 2022 - Manz AG, a globally active high-tech engineering company with a comprehensive technology portfolio, has received a follow-up order from Britishvolt for equipment to manufacture lithium-ion battery cells. The order, with a volume of around EUR 20 million, follows the order already placed by Britishvolt for the first expansion stage of a production line for battery cells, amounting to more than EUR 70 million. Both projects will have an impact on sales and earnings in 2022 and 2023.

Manz and Britishvolt are thus expanding their strategic cooperation as planned. The follow-up order for the realization of a groundbreaking gigawatt production line comprises a customized production technology for the assembly of cylindrical cells. Due to the simultaneous engineering approach, Manz AG is able to realize a delivery of the equipment already in 2023. Production is scheduled to start as early as the end of the same year. Britishvolt's ambitious growth plans include additional lines to increase the total production capacity to well over 100 GWh.

Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG: "The follow-up order from Britishvolt underlines once again that our focused strategy and the concept of growth in partnership are paying off. Based on this, we are working together at full speed on further projects for production technologies for future cell types. Britishvolt is a true innovation driver in the field of electromobility and we are very proud to be involved in the realization of this lighthouse project as a high-tech equipment manufacturer. With our many years of experience in the development of innovative production concepts and solutions for the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries, we see ourselves as the ideal partner to lead Britishvolt's growth plans to success. In doing so, we aim to consistently reduce energy consumption while continuously automating process optimization through the use of artificial intelligence. This will enable us to make production more sustainable overall, increase battery cell quality and safety, and significantly reduce total cost of ownership."

Timon Orlob, COO of Britishvolt: "The partnership between Manz and Britishvolt is entering the next stage and the work thus far has proven, already, that linking closely the equipment with our advanced, low carbon, sustainable, cell designs will proof pivotal to fulfill our batteries' potential with high manufacturing efficiencies, as well as the reduction of manufacturing scrap. We are on track to deliver the UK's first end-to-end Gigaplant and rapidly expanding into North America, which is enabled through our partnership approach with high quality equipment manufacturers like Manz that share our ESG values."

Company Profile:

Manz AG - engineering tomorrow's production

Manz AG is a globally active high-tech engineering company.

With a focus on the automotive industry and electromobility, battery production, electronics, energy, and medical technology, Manz develops and builds innovative and efficient production solutions: From customized single machines for laboratory production or pilot and small series production, to standardized modules and systems, to turnkey lines for mass production.

Technologically, Manz's production equipment is based on many years of experience in automation, laser processing, inspection systems, and wet chemistry.

With currently around 1,400 employees, the Manz Group develops and produces in Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, Italy, China and Taiwan. Sales and service subsidiaries also exist in the USA and India.

Manz AG was founded in 1987 and has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2006. In fiscal year 2021, the Group generated revenues of around 227 million euros.

Contact:

Manz AG
Axel Bartmann
Tel.: +49 (0)7121 - 9000-395
Fax: +49 (0)7121 - 9000-99
E-mail: abartmann@manz.com

cometis AG
Claudius Krause
Tel.: +49 (0)611 - 205855-28
Fax: +49 (0)611 - 205855-66
E-mail: krause@cometis.de


21.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Manz AG
Steigäckerstr. 5
72768 Reutlingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 7121 9000-0
Fax: +49 (0) 7121 9000-99
E-mail: info@manz.com
Internet: http://www.manz.com
ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3
WKN: A0JQ5U
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1331431

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1331431  21.04.2022 

