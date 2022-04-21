DGAP-News: Manz AG receives follow-up order from Britishvolt

DGAP-News: Manz AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Manz AG receives follow-up order from Britishvolt



21.04.2022 / 07:30

Manz AG receives follow-up order from Britishvolt

- Expansion of cooperation with the British market and innovation leader in battery production for the mobility sector

- Follow-up order for equipment for assembling lithium-ion battery cells with total volume of around EUR 20 million

- Order to be recognized in revenues and earnings in equal parts in 2022 and 2023

Reutlingen, April 21, 2022 - Manz AG, a globally active high-tech engineering company with a comprehensive technology portfolio, has received a follow-up order from Britishvolt for equipment to manufacture lithium-ion battery cells. The order, with a volume of around EUR 20 million, follows the order already placed by Britishvolt for the first expansion stage of a production line for battery cells, amounting to more than EUR 70 million. Both projects will have an impact on sales and earnings in 2022 and 2023.



Manz and Britishvolt are thus expanding their strategic cooperation as planned. The follow-up order for the realization of a groundbreaking gigawatt production line comprises a customized production technology for the assembly of cylindrical cells. Due to the simultaneous engineering approach, Manz AG is able to realize a delivery of the equipment already in 2023. Production is scheduled to start as early as the end of the same year. Britishvolt's ambitious growth plans include additional lines to increase the total production capacity to well over 100 GWh.

Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG: "The follow-up order from Britishvolt underlines once again that our focused strategy and the concept of growth in partnership are paying off. Based on this, we are working together at full speed on further projects for production technologies for future cell types. Britishvolt is a true innovation driver in the field of electromobility and we are very proud to be involved in the realization of this lighthouse project as a high-tech equipment manufacturer. With our many years of experience in the development of innovative production concepts and solutions for the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries, we see ourselves as the ideal partner to lead Britishvolt's growth plans to success. In doing so, we aim to consistently reduce energy consumption while continuously automating process optimization through the use of artificial intelligence. This will enable us to make production more sustainable overall, increase battery cell quality and safety, and significantly reduce total cost of ownership."

Timon Orlob, COO of Britishvolt: "The partnership between Manz and Britishvolt is entering the next stage and the work thus far has proven, already, that linking closely the equipment with our advanced, low carbon, sustainable, cell designs will proof pivotal to fulfill our batteries' potential with high manufacturing efficiencies, as well as the reduction of manufacturing scrap. We are on track to deliver the UK's first end-to-end Gigaplant and rapidly expanding into North America, which is enabled through our partnership approach with high quality equipment manufacturers like Manz that share our ESG values."



