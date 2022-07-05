DGAP-News: Manz AG reports to Annual General Meeting on successes of focused growth strategy

DGAP-News: Manz AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Manz AG reports to Annual General Meeting on successes of focused growth strategy



05.07.2022 / 15:01

Very successful customer acquisition underscores Manz AG's strong market positioning as a high-tech engineering company in innovative growth industries

Mobility & Battery Solutions segment in particular provides growth impulses in 2021 and a strong start to 2022

Managing Board expects long-term profitable growth thanks to focused growth strategy in selected industries and sectors

All agenda items were agreed with clear majority

Reutlingen, July 05, 2022 - Manz AG, a global high-tech engineering company with an extensive technology portfolio, successfully held its 2022 Annual General Meeting today. Due to the ongoing health risk posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting was held virtually once again. Attendance of the represented share capital was 63.67 % at the time of voting; including the participants by postal vote, the presence was 63.78%. All agenda items were passed with a large majority.

During the Annual General Meeting, the Managing Board reported in detail on operational and strategic developments in the 2021 fiscal year and in the first quarter of 2022. In the past fiscal year, Manz AG recorded strong momentum from the e-mobility market in particular. Manz was able to take advantage of this momentum and convinced numerous well-known, international customers, such as BMW or Britishvolt, with its many years of experience in the development of innovative production concepts and solutions. In the current year, Manz also won several orders from new and existing customers in the Mobility & Battery Solutions segment. Manz also convinced customers in other areas with its existing high-tech solutions and received new and follow-up orders for equipment to manufacture displays, for fan-out panel level packaging in microchip production, or for a production line of organic solar cells for use in products from the "Smart Home" and "Internet of Things" segments.

Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, comments: "In 2021, we have further sharpened our growth strategy and achieved many important milestones. As a high-tech equipment manufacturer with innovative and efficient production facilities for the manufacture of all common Li-ion cell and module formats, we can benefit in particular from the strong growth in the e-mobility market. We are very pleased that these growth prospects and our clear focus are appreciated by the capital market, even in the current turbulent market situation. We would therefore like to thank all shareholders for attending this year's Annual General Meeting, for their interest, and for submitting the numerous questions!"

In the second quarter of 2022, Manz had gained a strong cooperation partner and new anchor investor in Daimler Truck AG. In addition, Manz secured further know-how in the development and production of highly efficient next-generation battery cells, including for customers in battery-powered aviation, through its investment in CUSTOMCELLS Tübingen GmbH. Through its investment in MetOx Technologies Inc., Manz has also entered superconductor technology as a significant future market for energy supply.

"The fact that we were able to gain Daimler Truck, one of the world's largest commercial vehicle manufacturers, as a strategic partner reflects our strong position as an innovation driver and technology leader as well as our decades of experience in the field of lithium-ion battery production. At the same time, we regularly acquire valuable cooperation partners through our own investments and tap into new growth industries. We therefore believe that we are excellently positioned to grow profitably in the long term," explains Martin Drasch.

The detailed voting results for the respective agenda items are available for download on the company website www.manz.com in the Investor Relations / Annual General Meeting section.

