23.05.2022 07:45:03
DGAP-News: Marinomed Biotech AG reports strong 1st quarter 2022: continued growth trajectory for Carragelose
Korneuburg, Austria, 23 May 2022 Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI), an Austrian science-based biotech company with globally marketed therapeutics, reported today its financial results for the first quarter of 2022.
We are proud to report again a record-breaking quarter in a more than challenging geopolitical environment. Our Carragelose products continue their strong growth path and our partners around the globe are prepared to stock up as needed. SARS-CoV-2 is becoming endemic and common respiratory viruses have a comeback so that the need for broad-band virus blocking products will continue. The strength of our products resulted in the new partnership with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., one of the largest South Korean pharmaceutical companies, said Dr. Andreas Grassauer, Marinomeds CEO. With our OTC products as a successful pillar, we now will focus the expertise we gained with Carragelose and Marinosolv to harness the full potential of our technologies and develop medicines for indications in virology and immunology that currently lack adequate treatment options. Together with a scientific board of high-profile ophthalmologists, we have identified herpetic stromal keratitis, a rare eye disease that can cause blindness as an ideal indication to fully take advantage of the capabilities of our product candidate Tacrosolv, a fully solubilized formulation of the macrolide immunosuppressant tacrolimus. We demonstrated the anti-inflammatory property of the product candidate in a clinical phase II trial and thus laid the basis to explore its full potential. Our Tacrosolv eyedrops thus promise significant benefits for the treatment of herpetic stromal keratitis and we hope to help patients affected by this condition in the future.
Pascal Schmidt, CFO of Marinomed, said We are happy to report another strong quarter. Demand for our virus blocker has further grown and our revenues have increased by 8.8 % to 2.4 m. Together with our currently relatively low R&D expenses after completion of several clinical trials in 2021, this contributed to an improved EBIT. As we are taking the company to the next stage, our R&D activities will intensify for the development of novel drugs to create sustainable value for patients, the company, and our stakeholders.
Operative highlights in Q1 2022 and after the reporting period:
For the Carragelose products, Marinomed could expand its network of partners and reach in the last quarter. With Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., one of the largest South Korean pharmaceutical companies has obtained a license to distribute Carragelose nasal sprays. In addition, Marinomeds distribution network in Australia was strengthened as Aspen Pharmacare Australia acquired the Carragelose licensee ENT Technologies Pty Ltd and will continue marketing the nasal spray backed by its extensive resources.
Marinomeds new business Solv4U offers access to the Marinosolv technology to external partners for the solubilization of APIs and has taken off successfully since its launch in November 2021. Marinomed experiences high interest from biotech and pharma companies and on that basis was able to initiate a broader uptake of the Marinosolv technology.
In February 2022, Marinomed met all related milestones and received the final tranche of 6 m of its financing agreement with EIB. Together with the flexible Convertible Notes Funding Program with Nice & Green and other financing instruments Marinomed is financially flexible to execute its scientific and clinical development programs. This is an excellent position for the company as it is now moving towards developing Rx products for diseases in virology and immunology, with a focus on autoreactive immune disorders. Initial indications include anterior inflammatory eye diseases where the product candidate Tacrosolv promises to be beneficial, viral pneumonias, for which the product candidate Inhaleen, is currently in clinical development, and autoimmune gastritis, for which a Marinosolv-based treatment is in preclinical development. The augmented strategy 2025 was presented in the companys annual report and presentation in mid-April.
Q1 Financial Results and Outlook
With 1.6 m, Marinomed reported lower R&D expenses compared to the previous year (Q1 2021: 2.2). This is mainly due to currently reduced clinical research activities as Marinomed completed several clinical trials in 2021 and is now in preparations for shifting its focus more towards the development of Rx medicines. Marinomed plans to take full advantage of its powerful Marinosolv technology as well as of iota-carrageenan to treat diseases with limited or no treatment options in immunology and virology. Clinical development for Rx medicines is more time consuming and, therefore, Marinomed expects lower R&D expenses for the current year and a subsequent increase for both clinical trials and the expansion of the Marinosolv pipeline.
The operating result (EBIT) was -1,2 m and improved by 28.8 % compared to the previous year (Q1 2021: -1.7 m). This can be attributed to the increased revenues but mainly to lower R&D expenditures. Net loss for the period was 1.8 m compared to 2.1 m in Q1 2021. This is in line with the companys business plan.
Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 11.7 m at the end of the first quarter 2022 (31 Dec. 2021: 5.8 m).
Marinomed confirms its financial outlook for the fiscal year: The Company expects continued growth of Carragelose revenues and a slight increase in R&D expenses, and consequently an operating loss for 2022. Marinomed plans to reach operating profitability in the medium term.
