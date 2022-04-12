|
12.04.2022 07:45:03
DGAP-News: Marinomed Biotech AG signs new agreement for Carragelose in South Korea
|
DGAP-News: Marinomed Biotech AG
/ Key word(s): Agreement
Marinomed Biotech AG signs new agreement for Carragelose in South Korea
Korneuburg, Austria, 12 April 2022 - Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI), an Austrian science-based biotech company with globally marketed therapeutics derived from innovative proprietary technology platforms, announced today that the Carragelose-based nasal spray has been out-licensed for the South Korean market. Marinomed's exclusive license partner is stock-listed Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (128940:Korea SE), headquartered in Seoul. Hanmi Pharmaceutical is one of the leading pharmaceutical South Korean companies with a broad product portfolio in many therapeutic areas and a strong marketing expertise. Under the agreement, Hanmi is responsible for pursuing local approval for the Carragelose nasal spray and will market and distribute the product in South Korea.
"We are delighted to enter into another licence agreement with a strong partner for the marketing of our Carragelose nasal spray in South Korea. With Hanmi Pharmaceutical, we are once more expanding the global presence of our virus-blocker," said Dr. Andreas Grassauer, CEO of Marinomed. "This partnership brings us closer to our goal of making Carragelose accessible to everyone. Carragelose has clinically proven to be safe and highly efficacious in preventing and treating viral respiratory diseases, including COVID-19."
Currently, Carragelose products are available over the counter (OTC) without prescription in more than 40 countries. Carragelose has been well established to prevent respiratory infections by various viruses, including certain influenza virus strains and endemic coronaviruses.[1] Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Carragelose has been shown to effectively inactivate both wildtype[2] and common variants[3] of the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Clinical data from an independent study in Argentina had demonstrated an 80 % reduction in PCR-confirmed COVID-19 cases in hospital staff after Carragelose-treatment.[4]
