17.05.2022 07:45:04
DGAP-News: Marinomed to attend several upcoming investor conferences
DGAP-News: Marinomed Biotech AG
/ Key word(s): Conference
Marinomed to attend several upcoming investor conferences
Korneuburg, Austria, 17 May 2022 Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI), an Austrian science-based biotech company with globally marketed therapeutics, today announced that Dr. Andreas Grassauer, CEO, Pascal Schmidt, CFO, and Stephanie Kniep, Head of Investor Relations, will be attending several upcoming investor conferences where they will be available for meetings:
German Spring Conference (link)
8th Quirin Champions Conference 2022 (link)
Oddo BHF Nextcap Forum (link)
analytica Finance Days (link)
Other upcoming events:
Marinomed Annual General Meeting (link)
For further inquiries contact:
Disclaimer
17.05.2022
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Marinomed Biotech AG
|Hovengasse 25
|2100 Korneuburg
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 2262 90300
|Fax:
|+43 2262 90300-500
|E-mail:
|office@marinomed.com
|Internet:
|www.marinomed.com
|ISIN:
|ATMARINOMED6
|WKN:
|A2N9MM
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1353655
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1353655 17.05.2022
