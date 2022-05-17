DGAP-News: Marinomed to attend several upcoming investor conferences

DGAP-News: Marinomed Biotech AG / Key word(s): Conference

Marinomed to attend several upcoming investor conferences



17.05.2022 / 07:45

Korneuburg, Austria, 17 May 2022 Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI), an Austrian science-based biotech company with globally marketed therapeutics, today announced that Dr. Andreas Grassauer, CEO, Pascal Schmidt, CFO, and Stephanie Kniep, Head of Investor Relations, will be attending several upcoming investor conferences where they will be available for meetings:

German Spring Conference (link)

23 May 2022 Frankfurt, Germany

Organized by Equity Forum, the annual German Spring Conference gives listed companies the opportunity to present to and connect with selected investors, analysts, financial journalists, and other capital market players.

Marinomed will attend on 23 May after presenting their Q1 financial results at 10:00 am CEST in a conference call. The presentation will be at 03:30 pm CEST.

8th Quirin Champions Conference 2022 (link)

01 June 2022 online

At the 8th "Quirin Champions Conference", approximately 20 selected small and mid-caps present themselves to investors. Meetings can be booked via Quirin.

Oddo BHF Nextcap Forum (link)

02 June 2022 online

The event brings together companies worth up to 1 bn and investors. Meetings can be booked via Oddo.

analytica Finance Days (link)

23 June 2022 Munich, Germany

The Finance Days of Analytica are dedicated to start-up, growth, and capital market financing of life science companies.

Dr. Andreas Grassauer will attend and participate in a panel discussion on 23 June.

Other upcoming events:



Seaweed around the clock (link)

02 June 2022 online

Spanning the globe, this 24-hour event is entirely dedicated to seaweed. Dr. Eva Prieschl-Grassauer, CSO, will participate in the Panel Magic Seaweed How can seaweed revolutionize the pharmaceutical sector? at 12:00 pm CEST.

Marinomed Annual General Meeting (link)

15 June 2022 Vienna, Austria

The invitation will be published later today. All information will then be available on Marinomeds website www.marinomed.com.



About Marinomed Biotech AG

Marinomed Biotech AG is an Austrian, science-based biotech company with a growing development pipeline and globally marketed therapeutics. The Company develops innovative patent-protected products in the therapeutic areas immunology and virology based on the platform Marinosolv® and the virus-blocking activity of iota-carrageenan. The Marinosolv® technology improves the solubility and bioavailability of hardly soluble compounds and is used to develop new therapeutics for autoreactive immune disorders. The virology segment includes Carragelose®-based over-the-counter (OTC) products to prevent and treat respiratory viral infections that are partnered in more than 40 countries. Marinomed also develops drugs for other serious viral infectious diseases based on iota-carrageenan. The Company is headquartered in Korneuburg, Austria, and is listed on the prime market of the Vienna Stock Exchange (VSE:MARI). For further information, please visit: https://www.marinomed.com.

For further inquiries contact:

Marinomed Biotech AG

PR: Lucia Mayr-Harting

T +43 2262 90300 158

Email: pr@marinomed.com

IR: Stephanie Kniep

T +43 2262 90300 226

Email: ir@marinomed.com International Media Contact

MC Services AG

Dr. Brigitte Keller, Dr. Regina Lutz

T +49 89 210228 0

UK: Shaun Brown

M: +44 7867 515 918

Email: marinomed@mc-services.eu

