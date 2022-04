DGAP-News: Marinomed's Australian Carragelose distribution network strengthened

DGAP-News: Marinomed Biotech AG / Key word(s): Agreement

Marinomed's Australian Carragelose distribution network strengthened



28.04.2022 / 07:45

Marinomed's Australian Carragelose distribution network strengthened

Aspen Pharmacare Australia acquires Marinomed's former partner ENT Technologies as of 31 March 2022

Carragelose distribution strengthened as cold season begins in Southern hemisphere

Korneuburg, Austria, 28 April 2022 - Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI), an Austrian science-based biotech company with globally marketed therapeutics, announced today that Aspen Pharmacare Australia Pty Ltd, one of Australia's largest pharmaceutical companies, has become their distribution partner for Carragelose-based nasal sprays. Aspen has recently acquired ENT Technologies Pty Ltd (ENTT), which has been marketing Carragelose as Flo(TM) Travel, a protective nasal spray with virus-trapping capability, in Australia. Aspen takes over ENTT's range of Flo-branded nasal and sinus products and continues marketing the Flo(TM) Travel spray. Aspen's highly rated Health Care Professional field force and extensive marketing capabilities provide resources to drive growth further.

The acquisition of ENTT presents an attractive opportunity for Aspen to become a category leader with a portfolio of highly regarded products that fit perfectly into Aspen's existing consumer portfolio in the Australian markets. "We are looking forward to continuing the successful partnership we established with ENTT in Australia with Aspen. Backed by their know-how and resources, we hope to further increase the reach of Carragelose-based nasal sprays so more people can profit from their virus-blocking action, especially as the cold and flu season is just starting in the Southern hemisphere," said Dr. Cornelia Kutzer, CBO of Marinomed.

Marinomed's Carragelose-based products are available in more than 40 countries via a worldwide network of partners. Recently, Marinomed further strengthened its network with new partnerships: with Perrigo Company plc (NYSE; TASE: PRGO) in Scandinavia and France, and with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd (128940:Korea SE) in South Korea.

About Carragelose(R):

Carragelose(R) is a sulfated polymer from red seaweed and a unique, broadly active virus-blocking compound. It is known as a gentle, effective, and safe prevention and treatment of various viral respiratory infections. Several clinical and preclinical studies have shown that Carragelose(R) forms a layer on the mucosa that entraps entering viruses, thereby inactivating them, and preventing them from infecting cells. Laboratory and clinical data have shown that Carragelose(R) can also inactivate SARS-CoV-2.[1],[2] Marinomed is the holder of the IP rights and has licensed Carragelose(R) for marketing in Europe, Canada, Australia, and parts of Asia and Latin America. Marinomed's portfolio of Carragelose(R)-containing nasal sprays and oral products can be accessed at https://www.carragelose.com/en/portfolio/launched-products, scientific publications on Carragelose(R) at https://www.carragelose.com/en/publications.

About Marinomed Biotech AG

Marinomed Biotech AG is an Austrian, science-based biotech company with a growing development pipeline and globally marketed therapeutics. The Company develops innovative patent-protected products in the therapeutic areas immunology and virology based on the platform Marinosolv(R) and the virus-blocking activity of iota-carrageenan. The Marinosolv(R) technology improves the solubility and bioavailability of hardly soluble compounds and is used to develop new therapeutics for autoreactive immune disorders. The virology segment includes Carragelose(R)-based over-the-counter (OTC) products to prevent and treat respiratory viral infections that are partnered in more than 40 countries. Marinomed also develops drugs for other serious viral infectious diseases based on iota-carrageenan. The Company is headquartered in Korneuburg, Austria, and is listed on the prime market of the Vienna Stock Exchange (VSE:MARI). For further information, please visit: https://www.marinomed.com.

For further inquiries contact:

Marinomed Biotech AG

PR: Lucia Mayr-Harting

T +43 2262 90300 158

Email: pr@marinomed.com

IR: Stephanie Kniep

T +43 2262 90300 226

Email: ir@marinomed.com International Media Contact

MC Services AG

Dr. Brigitte Keller, Dr. Regina Lutz

T +49 89 210228 0

UK: Shaun Brown

M: +44 7867 515 918

Email: marinomed@mc-services.eu

