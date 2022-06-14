14.06.2022 13:47:02

DGAP-News: Masterflex SE holds Annual General Meeting 2022 and announces next growth phase

14.06.2022 / 13:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gelsenkirchen, June 14, 2022 - Masterflex SE (ISIN: DE0005492938), listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, today again held its Annual General Meeting 2022 in virtual form.

The Shareholders' Meeting accepted the proposal of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and resolved a dividend of EUR 0.12 per share (previous year: EUR 0.08) for the financial year 2021. This means that a total of around EUR 1,154,200 (previous year: EUR 769,467) will be distributed from the net retained earnings of Masterflex SE.

The Annual General Meeting expressed its confidence in the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Masterflex SE for the financial year 2021 and approved all items on the agenda with large majorities. In his speech, CEO Dr. Andreas Bastin presented the developments in the past financial year and announced the next growth phase beyond Back to Double Digit.

"We are proud that despite the challenges we faced in 2021, we have been able to return to the path of growth and have met or exceeded all of our corporate targets. Our strong performance in the first quarter shows that with Back to Double Digit we are on the finishing straight for a double-digit EBIT margin in 2022. We still have plenty of growth potential, both organically and through acquisitions. We want to reach a revenue level of EUR 200 million by the end of the decade and are also planning targeted acquisitions that complement Masterflex regionally or technologically. In doing so, we want to further improve the profitability level achieved through Back to Double Digit. Masterflex is at the beginning of a new, dynamic growth period," says Dr. Andreas Bastin, CEO of Masterflex SE.

The voting presence was 60.66%. Further information on the Annual General Meeting 2022 and the detailed voting results are available for download at www.masterflexgroup.com in the Investor Relations section.


About Masterflex SE:
The Masterflex Group is an expert on the development and manufacture of sophisticated connection and hose systems. With 14 operating units in Europe, America and Asia, the Group is represented nearly worldwide. Current drivers of its growth include internationalization, innovation, operational excellence and digitalization. Masterflex shares (GSIN 549293) have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2000.

IR Contact:
Susan Hoffmeister
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0)89 125 09 03 33
sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de


