22.02.2022 11:05:05

DGAP-News: MAX Automation SE concludes new syndicated loan of mEUR 190 ahead of schedule

DGAP-News: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Banking Syndicate/Financing
MAX Automation SE concludes new syndicated loan of mEUR 190 ahead of schedule

22.02.2022 / 11:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

MAX Automation SE concludes new syndicated loan of mEUR 190 ahead of schedule

Dusseldorf, 22 February 2022 - MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA588), a company listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has concluded a new syndicated loan facility with its long-standing banking partners Deutsche Bank, HypoVereinsbank/UniCredit and LBBW Group ahead of schedule under the lead management of COMMERZBANK. The refinancing of the credit facility was carried out at arm's length conditions. As before, the total volume of the syndicated loan is mEUR 190 with a term of three years, plus two extension options of one year each.

Dr. Christian Diekmann, Managing Director (CEO/CFO) of MAX Automation SE: "With reliable and strong financing partners at our side, we have reached an important milestone in stabilizing our financing structure. The new syndicated loan agreement secures our financial flexibility and reflects the confidence in our growth-oriented company strategy."

Contact:
Marcel Neustock
Investment Management
Phone: +49 - 211 - 9099 110
investor.relations@maxautomation.com
www.maxautomation.com

Contact for media representatives:
Susan Hoffmeister
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Phone: +49 - 89 - 125 09 03 33
sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

About MAX Automation SE
MAX Automation SE, headquartered in Düsseldorf, is a medium-sized finance and investment company focused on the management and acquisition of investments in growth companies operating in niche markets. The present portfolio of companies consists of ten portfolio companies and their respective subsidiaries (if applicable) which develop, manufacture, and distribute a diversified portfolio of technologically complex machinery, equipment, and integrated automation solutions as well as complementary services such as consulting, production support, maintenance, and repair for their customers both in Germany and internationally. The products and solutions of the portfolio companies are used in various end industries and for numerous industrial applications, including automotive, electronics, recycling, raw materials processing, packaging, and medical technology industries. MAX Automation SE has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2015 (ISIN DE000A2DA588) and generated sales of 307 million euros in 2020.

www.maxautomation.com

Legal Notice
To the extent that projections or expectations are expressed in this press release or statements relate to the future, such projections or expectations of the statements may involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ depending on changes in general conditions. Neither MAX Automation SE nor any of its affiliated companies assume any obligation to update any forecasts, expectations or statements contained in this release.


22.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE
Breite Straße 29-31
40213 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 90991-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 90991-11
E-mail: investor.relations@maxautomation.com
Internet: www.maxautomation.com
ISIN: DE000A2DA588
WKN: A2DA58
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX
EQS News ID: 1285301

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1285301  22.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1285301&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MAX Automation SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MAX Automation SEmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

MAX Automation SE 4,41 -2,86% MAX Automation SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verschärfung im Ukraine-Konflikt: ATX und DAX tief in der Verlustzone -- Asiatische Indizes schließen deutlich tiefer
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeigen sich die Kurse im Dienstagshandel in Rot. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Dienstag ebenfalls starke Verluste zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen