22.02.2022 11:05:05
DGAP-News: MAX Automation SE concludes new syndicated loan of mEUR 190 ahead of schedule
PRESS RELEASE
Dusseldorf, 22 February 2022 - MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA588), a company listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has concluded a new syndicated loan facility with its long-standing banking partners Deutsche Bank, HypoVereinsbank/UniCredit and LBBW Group ahead of schedule under the lead management of COMMERZBANK. The refinancing of the credit facility was carried out at arm's length conditions. As before, the total volume of the syndicated loan is mEUR 190 with a term of three years, plus two extension options of one year each.
Dr. Christian Diekmann, Managing Director (CEO/CFO) of MAX Automation SE: "With reliable and strong financing partners at our side, we have reached an important milestone in stabilizing our financing structure. The new syndicated loan agreement secures our financial flexibility and reflects the confidence in our growth-oriented company strategy."
