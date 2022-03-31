|
31.03.2022 19:12:33
DGAP-News: MBB SE proposes dividend increase to 1.98 per share
|
DGAP-News: MBB SE
/ Key word(s): Dividend
MBB SE proposes dividend increase to 1.98 per share
Berlin, 31 March 2022 - The Board and Executive Management of MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4) today decided to propose an increase in the base dividend from 0.88 to 0.99 per share at the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held virtually on 10 June 2022. In view of the successful IPO of MBB subsidiary Friedrich Vorwerk last year, an additional dividend of 0.99 per share will be proposed on top of the base dividend. In total, the dividend would thus amount to 1.98 per share or an anticipated total of 11.5 million.
In addition, MBB acquired treasury shares in the amount of 11.3 million in 2021. As part of the current share buyback programme, 2.6 million in treasury shares have already been acquired in 2022.
The Annual Report 2021 was published today at www.mbb.com.
