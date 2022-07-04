DGAP-News: MBH Corporation PLC Releases Inaugural Annual ESG Report

DGAP-News: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Sustainability

MBH Corporation PLC Releases Inaugural Annual ESG Report

As a part of MBH Corporations five step plan that focuses on several specific United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs), the companys ESG Report 2021 is a detailed insight into its ESG targets, progression and the activities taking place within the organisation that aim to make a positive impact on people and the planet.

[London, 4 July 2022] MBH Corporation PLC (MBH), a diversified investment holding company, has today released its inaugural ESG Report for 2021, a detailed report that delves into the actions and progress that the company has achieved during the year to meet the targets that were set out when MBH aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Goals initiative.

In recognition of the responsibility held by businesses to the community and to the planet at large, as well as the benefits that acting responsibly can confer, MBH has honed and focused its targets to impacts that are specifically aligned with three UNSDG global goals, specifically, Decent Work and Economic Growth (Global Goal 8), Reduced Inequalities (Global Goal 10) and Climate Action (Global Goal 13).

While the report provides a detailed insight into the targets and plans of the Groups ESG efforts, it also highlights the incredible successes of the various companies within the Group in different areas, all of which contribute to the overall success in making an impact on the three chosen global goals that MBH is focused on.

In the area of Reduced Inequalities, companies within the Group were recognised for efforts in creating Disability Confident leaders, encouraging women into the construction industry and championing gender equality in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Under Decent Work and Economic Growth, highlights include efforts in retaining the workforce with a real living wage and sustainable sponsoring of carpentry and woodworking, while in the area of Climate Action, strong efforts were shown in environmental actions such as eliminating styrofoam trays and ongoing efforts by Group companies to switch to renewable energy and increase their fleet of electric vehicles.

In addition to efforts from within the Group, MBH is also taking actions to recognise and highlight the efforts of other SMEs who have demonstrated exceptional ESG performance. In May this year, MBH announced that Genashtim Pte Ltd, a Singaporean recruitment and education firm that works to provide sustainable, meaningful and gainful employment for disadvantaged individuals, was named the winner of the inaugural MBH ESG Excellence Award. In recognition of their efforts, Genashtim received a media investment prize that focused on creating awareness around their business through social and media activation in order to promote the company and the important work they are doing in the area of ESG.

Victoria Sylvester, Executive Director and ESG Lead, MBH Corporation plc stated: MBH is continually focused on doing the right thing for people, the planet and prosperity. We have accepted this significant challenge in driving a huge agenda across diverse companies, people and geographies and embrace the great opportunity in our diversity, resources, ethics and in the learnings we will gather along the way.

Callum Laing, CEO, MBH Corporation plc, commented: This report is an important milestone, allowing us to reflect and share our progress while giving stakeholders a deeper insight into the companies and the impact we are having on our people and our communities. Most small businesses today - certainly the ones that MBH partners with - have been involved in ESG in one way or another and we hope that by showcasing our successes in this area that others will follow in the same way.

The full ESG Report 2021 is available on the MBH Corporation website: www.mbhcorporation.com/esg-report-2021



