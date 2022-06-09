09.06.2022 11:28:34

DGAP-News: MBH Corporation Plc: SCOTTISH PARALYMPIAN NEIL FACHIE, OBE, JOINS MBH CORPORATION AS BOARD APPRENTICE

DGAP-News: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Personnel
MBH Corporation Plc: SCOTTISH PARALYMPIAN NEIL FACHIE, OBE, JOINS MBH CORPORATION AS BOARD APPRENTICE

09.06.2022 / 11:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

[London, 9 June 2022], MBH Corporation plc (MBH), a diversified investment holding company, has today announced that Neil Fachie, OBE, has joined the Groups board as a Board Apprentice. Fachie is a high-performance business coach building on his experience as an accomplished competitive cyclist. The 2012 Paralympic champion and reigning world champion - and tandem kilo and flying 200m world record holder - regained his Paralympic title in Tokyo 2020, his fourth Paralympic Games.

MBH Corporation plc, which is listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges and the OTCQX in New York (MBHCF), acquires small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging the Agglomeration strategy, the Group is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive acquisition of excellent companies.

Fachie, 38, was born in Aberdeen and made his Paralympics debut for Great Britain in Beijing 2008. He then made the switch to track cycling in time for the London Games four years later, winning Gold and silver in the tandem B events, for athletes with a visual impairment. Fachie has proved dominant in this area, winning 14 gold medals at UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships between 2009 and 2020 in the tandem B kilo and sprint disciplines.

MBH has long been committed to diversity both at a Board level and with the businesses it acquires. This is an acknowledgement that as an organisation of entrepreneurs it is very conscious that the biggest progress in business is often derived from unexpected sources and connections. The Board Apprentice Programme was launched in 2020 to give the board access to more diverse viewpoints and also to provide PLC board experience to individuals who could benefit from it.

Callum Laing, CEO, MBH Corporation Plc, said: The composition of the MBH Corporation Board is integral to the overall success of the organisation and Neil brings with him many outstanding qualities and skills that will be welcomed by the current board. As a performance athlete, he has competed at the highest level whilst overcoming many challenges along his Paralympic journey. Neils experience, and understanding of both sports and business, will no doubt be significantly leveraged within MBH.

The full MBH Corporation Board can be viewed at this link: mbhcorporation.com/mbh-board

About MBH
MBH Corporation plc (M8H:GR) is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges and the OTCQX in New York (MBHCF). The company acquires small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging the Agglomeration strategy, MBH Corporation plc is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive acquisition of excellent companies.
www.mbhcorporation.com

Contacts for IR and media enquiries:
Nicolas Ferguson
MBH Corporation plc
mbhpr@thistlework.co
+65 9452 0613


09.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MBH Corporation Plc
Studio 7-9, Royal Patriotic Victoria Building, Joh
SW18 3SX London
United Kingdom
E-mail: info@mbhcorporation.com
Internet: https://www.mbhcorporation.com/
ISIN: GB00BF1GH114
WKN: A2JDGJ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 1371883

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1371883  09.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1371883&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MBH Corporation PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MBH Corporation PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

MBH Corporation PLC Registered Shs 0,16 9,18% MBH Corporation PLC Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX leichter -- DAX mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Leitindex präsentiert sich am Donnerstag leichter. Der DAX bewegt sich auf rotem Terrain. Asiens Aktienmärkte gaben am Donnerstag mehrheitlich nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen