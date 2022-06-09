DGAP-News: MBH Corporation Plc: SCOTTISH PARALYMPIAN NEIL FACHIE, OBE, JOINS MBH CORPORATION AS BOARD APPRENTICE

DGAP-News: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Personnel

MBH Corporation Plc: SCOTTISH PARALYMPIAN NEIL FACHIE, OBE, JOINS MBH CORPORATION AS BOARD APPRENTICE



09.06.2022 / 11:28

[London, 9 June 2022], MBH Corporation plc (MBH), a diversified investment holding company, has today announced that Neil Fachie, OBE, has joined the Groups board as a Board Apprentice. Fachie is a high-performance business coach building on his experience as an accomplished competitive cyclist. The 2012 Paralympic champion and reigning world champion - and tandem kilo and flying 200m world record holder - regained his Paralympic title in Tokyo 2020, his fourth Paralympic Games.

MBH Corporation plc, which is listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges and the OTCQX in New York (MBHCF), acquires small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging the Agglomeration strategy, the Group is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive acquisition of excellent companies.

Fachie, 38, was born in Aberdeen and made his Paralympics debut for Great Britain in Beijing 2008. He then made the switch to track cycling in time for the London Games four years later, winning Gold and silver in the tandem B events, for athletes with a visual impairment. Fachie has proved dominant in this area, winning 14 gold medals at UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships between 2009 and 2020 in the tandem B kilo and sprint disciplines.

MBH has long been committed to diversity both at a Board level and with the businesses it acquires. This is an acknowledgement that as an organisation of entrepreneurs it is very conscious that the biggest progress in business is often derived from unexpected sources and connections. The Board Apprentice Programme was launched in 2020 to give the board access to more diverse viewpoints and also to provide PLC board experience to individuals who could benefit from it.

Callum Laing, CEO, MBH Corporation Plc, said: The composition of the MBH Corporation Board is integral to the overall success of the organisation and Neil brings with him many outstanding qualities and skills that will be welcomed by the current board. As a performance athlete, he has competed at the highest level whilst overcoming many challenges along his Paralympic journey. Neils experience, and understanding of both sports and business, will no doubt be significantly leveraged within MBH.

About MBH

