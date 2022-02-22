DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE invites investors to the presentation of its Year End Report 2021 on February 28, 2022 at 10 am CET

DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Media and Games Invest SE invites investors to the presentation of its Year End Report 2021 on February 28, 2022 at 10 am CET



22.02.2022 / 12:15

Media and Games Invest SE invites investors to the presentation of its Year End Report 2021 on February 28, 2022 at 10 am CET

February 22, 2022 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) will publish its Year End Report 2021 on February 28, 2022 and invites investors to participate in the presentation of the Year End results by Remco Westermann (CEO) and Paul Echt (CFO) on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 10 am CET. The presentation will be held in English and will also be available on-demand on the Company's website www.mgi-se.com.

To participate via webcast, please visit:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/media-and-games-invest-q4-2021

To participate via phone, please call:

Sweden: +46856642692

United Kingdom: +443333009261

USA: +16467224903

Germany: +4969222239167

Responsible parties

The information in this release has been made public through the agency of the responsible persons set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this release. The responsible persons below may be contacted for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Sören Barz

Head of Investor Relations

+49 170 376 9571

soeren.barz@mgi-se.com, investor@mgi-se.com

www.mgi-se.com

Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm

+46707472741

Jenny.rosberg@ropa.se

Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt

+49 69 9055 05 51

mgi@edicto.de

About Media and Games Invest SE

Media and Games Invest SE is a digitally integrated games and media company with main operational presence in Europe and North America. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, demonstrating continuous strong, profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 78% (2018 - LTM Q3'21). Next to strong organic growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 35 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and companies are integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. The Company is registered as Societas Europaea in Malta (registration number SE 15) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has a secured bond that is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399.