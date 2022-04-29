DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE publishes Annual Report 2021 including Sustainability and Governance Report

DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): Annual Report

Media and Games Invest SE publishes Annual Report 2021 including Sustainability and Governance Report



29.04.2022 / 18:15

Media and Games Invest SE publishes Annual Report 2021 including Sustainability and Governance Report

April 29, 2022 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange; OTCQX ticker: MDGIF) today publishes its Annual Report 2021 including the audited consolidated financial statement for the fiscal year 2021, the audited governance report 2021 and the sustainability report for the year 2021.

The annual report is made available on the MGI website in the investor relations section which can be accessed through the following link: www.mgi-se.com.

Responsible parties

The information in this release has been made public through the agency of the responsible persons set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this release. The responsible persons below may be contacted for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Sören Barz

Head of Investor Relations

+49 170 376 9571

soeren.barz@mgi-se.com, investor@mgi-se.com

www.mgi-se.com

Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm

+46707472741

Jenny.rosberg@ropa.se

Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt

+49 69 9055 05 51

mgi@edicto.de

About Media and Games Invest SE

Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI") is an advertising software platform with strong first party games content. MGI's main operational presence is in Europe and North America. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, which has demonstrated continuous strong profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 77% (2018 -2021). Next to strong organic growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 35 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and companies have been integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. MGI is registered as Societas Europaea in Malta (registration number SE 15) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has a secured bond that is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399.