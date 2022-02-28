DGAP-News: MediClin AG: Disclosure of the preliminary figures for the 2021 financial year - result above expectations thanks to better capacity utilization in the 4th quarter of 2021

DGAP-News: MediClin AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

MediClin AG: Disclosure of the preliminary figures for the 2021 financial year - result above expectations thanks to better capacity utilization in the 4th quarter of 2021



28.02.2022 / 14:56

Disclosure of the preliminary figures for the 2021 financial year - result above expectations thanks to better capacity utilization in the 4th quarter of 2021



In the 2021 financial year, MEDICLIN achieved Group sales of EUR 673.1 mill. (previous year: EUR 659.9 mill.) and a consolidated operating result of EUR 11.6 mill. (previous year: EUR 0.2 mill.).

Group

The positive development in Group sales - plus EUR 13.3 mill. or 2.0% - is particularly evident if you look at the development without the protective shield benefits and a divestment in 2020. In the 2020 financial year, Group sales included protective shielding benefits of EUR 37.6 mill. as well as EUR 14.4 mill. in sales from a clinic sold on December 31, 2020. In the 2021 financial year, the protective shield benefits amounted to EUR 21.0 mill. due to the better business development. Thus, Group's sales increased based on operations by EUR 44.2 mill. or 7.3% compared to the same period of the previous year.

As far as the Group operating result is concerned, at EUR 11.6 mill. it is EUR 11.4 mill. higher than the comparative value. The reason for this pleasing development was the fact that capacity utilization in the fourth quarter of 2021 was well above expectations. The result was burdened by EUR 9.5 mill. from higher raw materials and consumables used. Staff costs rose moderately by EUR 1.2 mill. The total consolidated result is EUR 1.5 mill. (previous year: EUR -9.0 mill.).

Segments

In the post-acute segment, sales of EUR 410.8 mill. were EUR 17.1 mill. or 4.3% above the previous year's value. The sales include benefits from the protective shield in the amount of EUR 12.9 mill. (previous year: EUR 22.4 mill.). The segment thus shows operational sales growth of EUR 26.6 mill. or 7.2%. Sales in the acute segment of EUR 243.4 mill. fell by EUR 5.3 mill. or 2.1% compared to the previous year. This includes protective shielding benefits in the amount of EUR 6.8 mill. (previous year: EUR 15.0 million). As a result, operating sales (excluding protective shielding benefits and divestments) in the segment increased by EUR 15.0 mill. or 6.8%. Sales in the business area nursing care, which is part of the other activities segment, rose to EUR 17.3 mill. in the year under review (previous year: EUR 15.8 mill.). A result of EUR 15.3 mill. was achieved in the post-acute segment (previous year: EUR 4.8 mill.). In the acute segment, the result was EUR -4.0 mill. (previous year: EUR -1.5 mill.). The significantly higher cost of raw materials and consumables used had a negative effect in both segments.

Investments and staff

In 2021, gross investments in fixed assets amounted to EUR 18.1 mill. (previous year: EUR 26.6 mill.). The average number of staff, calculated as full-time employees, was 7,115 in the 2021 reporting year (previous year: 7,471 full-time employees).

The Annual Report 2021 will be available in German and English from March 30, 2022 at www.mediclin.de.

