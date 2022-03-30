DGAP-News: MediClin AG: Group sales and Group operating result in the second year of Corona above previous year - cautious outlook for year 2022

DGAP-News: MediClin AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Results

30.03.2022 / 15:00

Group sales and Group operating result in the second year of Corona above previous year - cautious outlook for year 2022

MEDICLIN presented its figures for the 2021 financial year today. At today's virtual balance sheet press and analyst/investor conference, the Management Board commented on the business development in 2021 and commented on the further development of the company in the current year 2022.

Group business development in 2021 exceeded expectations

In the 2021 financial year, MEDICLIN achieved consolidated sales of EUR 673.1 million and was thus 2.0% above the previous year's figure. "The positive development in Group sales is particularly evident when you look at the development without the protective shield benefits received in the two years and a divestment in 2020. In purely operational terms, Group sales improved by EUR 44.2 million or 7.3%," added Tino Fritz, CFO of MEDICLIN.

Higher sales and higher-than-expected capacity utilization in the fourth quarter of 2021 caused the Group operating result to increase from EUR 0.2 million to EUR 11.6 million. Earnings were impacted by higher material costs of EUR 9.5 million; personnel expenses rose moderately by EUR 1.2 million.

The consolidated result amounted to EUR 1.5 million (previous year: EUR -9.0 million).

MEDICLIN wants to expand its strengths

MEDICLIN's strengths are, among other things, in the interdisciplinary cooperation between acute medicine and rehabilitation. The benefits of this can be seen in the fast and very professional development of therapy concepts for the treatment of Post- and Long-COVID symptoms, which MEDICLIN now offers in 11 clinics.

"Since the nature and severity of the symptoms are diverse, physicians from the fields of neurology, pneumology, cardiology, diabetology, psychosomatic medicine and psychotherapy as well as ENT doctors work closely together," explained Dr. Joachim Ramming, CEO of MEDICLIN, MEDICLIN's successful interdisciplinary approach.

"MEDICLIN can become more efficient," says Dr. Joachim Ramming and added: "Possible synergies should be leveraged, internally through more effective processes and externally through cooperation between MEDICLIN, our parent company Asklepios and our sister company RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG." "We are currently examining this," commented Dr. Joachim Ramming the measures of the current year.

Increasing capacity utilization means that positive business development can be expected subject to the proviso

For the 2022 financial year, MEDICLIN is assuming an increase in Group sales and an increase in the Group operating result. However, this assessment is subject to the proviso that the effects and consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine will not have any massive ongoing negative consequences for the economic and economic development in Germany and the pandemic will no longer have a significant impact after the first quarter of 2022 "We have priced in the risks to a certain extent - insofar as they can be derived from the past. This concerns the experiences from the corona pandemic. The effects of the war in Ukraine are difficult to assess, but they only affect us indirectly, essentially on the cost side," said Tino Fritz.

Rehabilitation brings people back to life

"Politicians keep forgetting about rehabilitation. Rehabilittion has an important task: rehabilitation brings people back to life," emphasized Dr. York Dhein, COO of MEDICLIN, and added: "The chances that this will change are not bad, because there is more and more recognition of the advantages of rehabilitation due to its high medical and therapeutic services in the health care system".

In the rehabilitation sector, he sees great potential for making services more flexible, digital and outpatient. "Our new MEDICLIN HOME brand is the first step into a new digital age," says Dr. York Dhein, whose areas of responsibilities includes the rehabilitation segment.

The Annual Report 2021 will be available in German and English from March 30, 2022 at www.mediclin.de.

