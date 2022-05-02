DGAP-News: MediClin AG: Group sales for the 1st quarter of 2022 significantly above the previous year's figure

DGAP-News: MediClin AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

MediClin AG: Group sales for the 1st quarter of 2022 significantly above the previous year's figure



02.05.2022 / 12:40

Offenburg, 2 May 2022

Group sales for the 1st quarter of 2022 significantly above the previous year's figure

In the 1st quarter of 2022, the continuous improvement in occupancy rates in the rehabilitation clinics, which began in the second half of 2021, continued despite high incidences.

"Although the increase in Group sales over the first quarter of 2021 must be regarded in the context of the extremely weak prior-year quarter, the sales development in the first months of the year under review is nevertheless positive", commented Tino Fritz, CFO of MEDICLIN, on the current business development and added: "But we have also felt a significant increase in costs".

In the first quarter of 2022, Group sales of EUR 174.2 mill. were EUR 17.8 mill. or 11.4 % above the comparable prior-year quarter. On the costs side, the cost of raw materials and consumables used was EUR 5.3 mill. or 18.6 % above the prior-year value. At plus EUR 4.0 mill., energy costs and laboratory tests account for the major share in the increase in raw materials and consumables used. Staff costs rose only moderately by EUR 0.9 mill. or 0.8 %.

"At present, we assume that the pandemic will not have a significantly negative impact on the occupancy in the next two quarters, but we must assume that the much higher material expenses compared to the previous year will have a negative impact on earnings", said Dr. Joachim Ramming, CEO of MEDICLIN. However, he is confident that the development of sales and earnings on the back of rising demand for medical, therapeutic and nursing care services will lead to an increase in sales and earnings in the Group, provided that the consequences and effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine will have no massive and lasting negative effect on the German economy.

The interim report as of 31 March 2022 is available from today under www.mediclin.de in German and English.

